2024 Election Questionnaire: Janice D. Schakowsky for U.S. House 9th District representative

As submitted to the Daily Herald:

Party: Democrat

Office Sought: U.S. House 9th District

City: Evanston

Age: 80

Occupation: Member of Congress

Previous offices held: Illinois State Representative

Janice D. Schakowsky is running for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the 9th District. (Photo provided by Schakowsky campaign via Daily Herald)

What must be done to achieve a consistent national policy on immigration, not just in terms of what such a policy should be but also in terms of getting a policy through the Senate?

We need comprehensive immigration reform — including a path to citizenship for all 10 million-plus undocumented Americans, a fair and efficient asylum system, and due process for all who go through our immigration system. We must develop a more humane immigration system that is decoupled from our criminal justice system. People should not be criminalized simply for crossing our borders.

We should also use community-based case management and support services outside of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, instead of relying on cruel, and frankly expensive, detention and family separation.

America was built, made strong, and made great by immigrants. I am a first-generation American — the daughter of immigrants who, along with their parents, were given the opportunity to work their way into the American middle class and raise a child who would become a Member of Congress.

Our district is one of the most diverse and immigrant-rich in the country, serving as a model of just how much immigrants contribute to our country.

Do you believe the nation’s election system and those of the individual states are secure and fair? If not, what must be done to improve them?

I believe more must be done to protect and expand the right to vote, update our election infrastructure, and secure our democracy from both foreign and domestic threats — including the spread of false information, voter and election worker harassment, and cyberattacks.

We must bolster the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) as well as our Election Assistance Commission, the FBI, and other federal agencies to combat foreign cyberattacks and influence campaigns, prevent the spread of dis- and misinformation, protect election workers, and curb voter harassment, intimidation and physical violence.

State and local election officials must also do their part by expanding efforts to protect elections. They should dedicate additional resources to preempt the spread of misinformation and refute false election information through public outreach. They should also take additional measures to protect election workers and voters from intimidation and harassment.

What responsibilities does the United States have toward achieving peace in the Middle East? Do you support a two-state solution?

I have long been a vocal supporter of a two-state solution; one that provides safety and security for all people in Israel alongside an independent Palestinian state. After the horrific terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and the subsequent deadly war between Israel and Hamas, I truly believe a two-state solution offers the best, and possibly only, prospect for long-term peace in the region.

Such an agreement has the potential to provide lasting security for Israel, justice for Palestinians, and a prosperous future for both.

While the United States cannot dictate the terms of a peace agreement, strong U.S. leadership in support of a ceasefire and long-term peace agreement remains critical. A negotiated resolution to the conflict serves America’s interests and fulfills the legitimate national aspirations of the Jewish and Palestinian peoples to self-determination and sovereignty.

Do you think the United States is providing adequate support for Ukraine? Should the U.S. support Ukraine’s efforts to join NATO?

The administration has provided critical support to Ukraine, including through the recent 10-year bilateral security agreement signed by President Biden in June. However, I think the we could be doing more to help support Ukraine through continued security and humanitarian assistance.

The United States is strongest when we form alliances. NATO has prevented WW III, kept Europe secure, and kept an expansionist Russia in check. Adding Ukraine would strengthen this alliance.

For over two years, the Ukrainian people have been resolute and bravely pushed back the Kremlin’s attempts to capture their territory, subjugate the Ukrainian people, and expand Putin’s power. I strongly support the Ukrainian people.

This is not just a fight for their sovereignty, but part of a broader fight for freedom and democracy in Europe and around the world. To abandon Ukraine as many Republicans are keen to do, is to extend an invitation to Putin to press further into Europe. We cannot let Ukraine fail.

How do you perceive the financial health of Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid? To the degree you may see problems with these programs, what should be done about them?

I support efforts to strengthen and expand Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Social Security is one of the best examples of government working for the people.

Nearly 9 out 10 American seniors receive Social Security benefits, which keeps over 28 million seniors from falling into poverty. While Republicans in D.C. are scheming to slash benefits for seniors and make fewer Americans eligible to receive Social Security payments, my Democratic colleagues and I are fighting to expand benefits and update cost-of-living adjustments to meet the needs of seniors.

I am a proud leader of the Social Security Expansion Act, which would increase benefits by $2,400 a year and ensure Social Security is fully funded for the next 75 years.

We must also continue pushing to pass legislation to lower drug costs by requiring Medicare to negotiate drug prices for seniors, cap out-of-pocket drug costs, and make life-saving vaccines free for all Medicare beneficiaries.

How do you assess the state of the national economy? What should be done to make it stronger or more stable?

The economy and job market are strong and growing stronger every day thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration. We must build upon this progress and continue working to strengthen and expand the middle class, lower prices of everyday goods by cracking down on corporate greed, create more good jobs with fair wages and benefits, guarantee union rights, and improve retirement security by expanding Social Security benefits.

What personal qualifications do you bring that would make you an effective congressional representative in dealing with the issues the country will face in the next two years?

Having served in Congress for 25 years, I know what it takes to get things done. I’m proud to have played a critical role in passing the Affordable Care Act and eliminating discrimination against people with preexisting conditions, women, and older adults while guaranteeing essential benefits and eliminating lifetime and annual caps on those benefits.

I’m proud to have passed legislation into law to protect consumers and children from dangerous products and improve car safety. I’m proud to have secured over $50 million in community project funding for my district.

I am proudest to have helped tens of thousands of constituents over the years with issues impacting their daily lives, including helping seniors secure quality long-term care, families navigate Social Security and Medicare, and taxpayers with the IRS. I have proudly helped recoup millions of dollars for constituents from these agencies and I look forward to continuing to help my constituents over the next two years.

