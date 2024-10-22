2024 Election Questionnaire: Brian Dean Meyers for McHenry County Board, District 4

McHenry County Board District 4 includes parts of Crystal Lake, Cary, Bull Valley, Woodstock, McHenry and Prairie Grove. Brian Meyers is the challenger.

Full Name: Brian D. Meyers

Office sought: County Board District 4

Political party? Democratic Party

Age: 67

Occupation and Employer: Retired teacher and soccer coach. Currently augmenting my pension by substitute teaching and driving Lyft.

What elected offices, if any, have you previously held? [No answer]

Campaign Website: meyers4district4.com

Town where you live: Ridgefield, Crystal Lake mailing address

Education: BA in political science and Spanish from Indiana University

71 graduate hours in disparate areas, took courses for specific purposes such as improving certification and skills

In under 100 words, please share anything else about your professional or personal background that you want voters to know.

I have the perspective of a teacher, coach and student as well as a political activist. I believe we can work collegially across party lines, doing our homework, to solve problems together. Community over party.

Why are you running for office?

To help the community through my understanding of the legislative role. We listen to our constituents, gain knowledge through actual research and questioning, collegially reach responsible, limited public policy forged in committee and compromise, and stand up for what is right as I see it.

Community Involvement: Member of Grace Lutheran Church and member of ROE Board

Marital Status/Immediate Family: Divorced after decades of marriage, children, and stepchildren. I am on good and communicative terms with my exes. I currently live with my daughter, Emily Allen, my son in law, Steve Allen and my grandsons Timmy and Ethan. I spend as much time as possible with my son, Dean Meyers and my daughter in law, Rosie.

What would you identify as the top three issues currently facing the county board and how would you address them?

Public health, as issues such as fentanyl addiction, cancer clusters, and unexpected events such as pandemics may arise.; working individuals and their families, supported by good public policy, such as responsible bidding, prevailing wage, workforce and affordable housing; relief from the heavy reliance on property taxes, which must be sought through working harmoniously with state and federal government, as we have limited jurisdiction over the hundreds of governmental units that levy taxes and are not properly supported by state and federal levels.

If you’re an incumbent, how are you planning to vote on the upcoming budget and tax levy? Aside from the cut in the levy related to the mental health board, do you support additional cuts, or would you support holding the line on any increase? Would you support taxing the maximum allowed under the tax cap and of new EAV growth? If you’re a challenger, how would you approach this issue?

I applaud adjusting the change in property taxes due to the passage of the referendum on the mental health board, and hope that we can do something similarly offsetting on the conservation district bond issue if that is passed. I believe that blanket statements on budgets and taxes are misguided, but we can certainly balance in a bipartisan way the need to provide tax relief and the mission to provide worthy services and programs to our constituents. I served on a church council for many years, and balanced the constant struggle against deficits vis a vis the offering plate with the mission of ministry to the congregational community. I see a parallel here.

Why shouldn’t voters choose your opponent?

I believe I am bipartisan and analytical, and my impression of Mike is that he is a MAGA ideologue and works sometimes from ideological talking points.

Should the Metra, CTA and Pace boards be consolidated into one regional public transportation agency? Why or why not?

I believe that transportation policy should be harmonized, including charging stations for EVs, and long term planning for the sake of commuters and communities.

How do you propose to regulate the use of solar farms in the county? Do you support the expansion of solar farms in unincorporated areas?

I support renewable energy, such as solar and wind farms. I do not fear an outbreak of windmill cancer. I believe we can balance this land use with the agricultural character of our county. I believe the recitation of fossil fuel industry talking points and the messaging efforts against solar tended toward overreach, In other words, we should stick to our jobs.

What are the county’s biggest infrastructure needs and what is your plan for funding them?

1. Transportation, including roads, EV’s, train and mass transit networks

2. Water questions, especially groundwater. the issue of drainage and flooding is very salient in some areas, and it sometimes seems that all governmental entities must change to communicate better among themselves.

The county board recently convened a working group on workforce housing whose report found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support the expansion of sub-market workforce housing and should the county be involved in investing in such projects?

I do support workforce housing and applaud the effort of board members of both parties, such as Lou Ness on this issue, essential to the growth mindset for our future, in which we who will encourage people to move here and work will facilitate their doing so.

Should the county board limit its votes to “germane” topics as was proposed recently? And should the board be in the business of passing resolutions or flying flags to recognize certain groups or movements?Funny that those who oppose recognition of LGBT people, women, African Americans, Asians, Latinos, and others, support messaging resolutions on guns, energy production, and other topics that waste the boards time and seem aimed at the MAGA base.

Should the county allow marijuana dispensaries or cultivation centers to operate in unincorporated areas?

Yes, consistent with best practices informed by the experience on these issues of the state and incorporated cities and towns.

Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake receive a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding? No PPP loans.

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race?

Of course, I will honor the results of the election, and will not promote division by supporting the Big Lie.