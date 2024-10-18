Early voting expands Monday in McHenry County: What you need to know to cast ballot early or by mail

A man shows off his “I Voted Early” sticker after voting at the McHenry County Election Center on Thursday Sept. 26, 2024, during the first day of early voting in McHenry County. More options to get the special sticker open up Monday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Voters have a chance to snag a special “I voted early” sticker when pre-Election Day ballot-casting expands across McHenry County Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

Where can I cast a ballot before Election Day Nov. 5?

Any McHenry County voter can vote at any early voting site. Early voting locations open through Nov. 4 are:

McHenry County Election Center, 410 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock. This is also a universal polling place on Election Day.

Algonquin Township office, garage entrance, 3702 U.S. Route 14, Crystal Lake.

Crystal Lake Public Library, 126 Paddock Street, Crystal Lake.

McHenry Township office, 3703 N. Richmond Road, Johnsburg.

Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills.

McHenry City Hall, City Council entrance, 333 S. Green Street, McHenry.

Nunda Township office, downstairs entrance, 3510 Bay Road, Crystal Lake.

Early voting locations open through Nov. 2 are:

Huntley Park District, South entrance, 12015 Mill Street, Huntley.

Cary Area Library, Main entrance, 1606 Three Oaks Road, Cary.

Algonquin Area Public Library, Main entrance, 2600 Harnish Drive, Algonquin.

Dunham Township Office, Main entrance, 107 Airport Road, Harvard.

Marengo City Hall, rear entrance only, 132 E. Prairie Street, Marengo.

Early voting hours differ by polling place. Go to mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/county-clerk/elections and click on “voter information” to check hours or call 815-334-4242.

Can I still request a mail ballot?

Yes. You can ask for a mail ballot by going to mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/county-clerk/elections and choosing “vote by mail.” Once the form is filled out, you can hand it in person, email it to votebymail@mchenrycountyil.gov or mail it to the clerk’s office: McHenry County Clerk, Attn: Vote by Mail Department, 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098.

To vote by mail for every election ever going forward, there’s a permanent form too. You can pick a party for primaries on the form or choose not to.

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections website, mail ballot requests have to be in the county clerk’s office by Oct. 31. The McHenry County clerk’s website urges voters to give the clerk’s office two business days to process the request and give the U.S. Postal Service five business days to get the ballot delivered.

Mail ballots can be handed to election judges at any early voting site or at your regular polling place on Election Day, mailed back to the county clerk or dropped off in a drop box. Several early voting sites have drop boxes, including Algonquin and McHenry townships, Crystal Lake library and Lake in the Hills village hall. A 24-hour drop box is located at the McHenry County Administration Building.

Mailed-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day to count.

I have a mail ballot but I don’t want to vote by mail anymore. Can I still vote in person?

Yes. You’ll need to bring your mail ballot and surrender it at the polls.

Can I track my mail ballot?

Yes, you can see what’s going on with your mail ballot at mchenryvbm.ballottrax.net/voter.

Can I see what I’m voting on?

There is a polling place finder/sample ballot generator available on the county’s website. Plug in your address and you can see what’s on your ballot and your election day polling place.

I’m not registered to vote but want to vote this election. Can I sign up?

Yes. You can register to vote at the polls. You’ll need to bring two forms of ID, one of which has your current address. Forms of ID include a driver’s license, passport, employee or student ID, birth certificate or utility bills.