2024 Election Questionnaire: Kelli Wegener for McHenry County Board chair

Full Name: Kelli Wegener

Office sought: McHenry County Board Chairperson

Political party? Democrat

Age: 53

Occupation and Employer: Financial Manager, First Congregational Church

What elected offices, if any, have you previously held?

McHenry County Board, 2018-Present

Campaign Website: kelli4mchenrycounty.com

Town where you live: Crystal Lake

Education:

B.S., Accounting, Illinois State University

MBA, Finance, DePaul University

Community Involvement:

Board Member - Community Foundation of McHenry County

Board Member - Home of the Sparrow

Member - People in Need Steering Committee

Founder - McHenry Sr-TechConnect program

Member - Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce

Member - McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce

Member - National Organization for Women

Tutoring Seniors to use technology

Marital Status/Immediate Family: Married, with 3 children ages 16 to 23

In under 100 words, please share anything else about your professional or personal background that you want voters to know.

I bring extensive finance and accounting experience to this role. Prior to working at my church, I served as a bank auditor at the Federal Reserve Bank and worked in accounting at a trading firm located in the Chicago Board of Trade. My background is essential because McHenry County residents face increasing property tax pressures. I have a proven track record of working across the aisle to get things done, and I understand the importance of empowering others to advocate for their ideas. As a lifelong volunteer, I empathize with people’s struggles and am committed to making a positive impact.

Why are you running for office?

In my six years on the County Board, I have seen many ways in which the board is out of touch. I am running for County Board Chairperson to ensure that the board is working for the community with transparency and integrity. In particular, we must crack down on unnecessary spending by the County, along with property tax increases that our residents cannot afford. As a former bank auditor, I have always been a budget hawk and as Chairperson, will make this my top priority. Whether volunteering for local causes, serving on nonprofit boards, or serving on the County Board, I have always been committed to my community. I look forward to continuing this service as County Board Chair.

What would you identify as the top three issues currently facing the county board and how would you address them?

The primary issue we face is property taxes and the budget; we need to spend more responsibly and eliminate unnecessary expenses. Right now, McHenry County is not using all the tools available to lower property taxes. As Chair, I’ll explore new ways to promote responsible economic growth and use tax dollars more effectively. I will also ensure greater transparency regarding the county’s finances and contract procurement. Our residents deserve to know exactly where every dollar is spent.

Another of my key priorities as Board Chair would be to implement a Responsible Bidding Ordinance (RBO) in McHenry County which has gained unanimous bipartisan support in other counties. By hiring McHenry County residents instead of contracting with companies located out of the county or state, we can strengthen our local economy.

McHenry County lacks sufficient providers for mental health, addiction, disability, and senior services. Every individual deserves access to healthcare, and this issue has become increasingly important for our growing and diverse community. We must also start accepting federal funding for women’s healthcare, which the current administration is leaving on the table despite it having no impact on taxes.

If you’re an incumbent, how are you planning to vote on the upcoming budget and tax levy? Aside from the cut in the levy related to the mental health board, do you support additional cuts, or would you support holding the line on any increase? Would you support taxing the maximum allowed under the tax cap and of new EAV growth? If you’re a challenger, how would you approach this issue?

I would advocate for holding the line on tax increases and making cuts where feasible, while ensuring that we maintain the essential resources our county residents need. It’s important to ask tough questions and challenge the status quo in our search for solutions that benefit both county government and taxpayers. One effective way to reduce the tax burden on McHenry County residents would be to eliminate medical and dental insurance benefits for County Board members.

The levy has consistently increased under the current leadership, putting a strain on working families in McHenry County. I support leveraging the EAV growth, which reflects new homes and developments that have yet to be taxed. We need leadership focused on reducing unnecessary spending and scrutinizing the budget closely. Additionally, we should prioritize responsible spending by keeping contracts within the county and state and utilizing union labor whenever possible.

Why shouldn’t voters choose your opponent?

During his time in office, taxes have continued to rise, and we’ve seen excessive spending on benefits for part-time politicians and international trips. His term has been characterized by division and partisan politics, with committee and board discussions heavily favoring his party’s agenda. The Chair is responsible for setting meeting agendas, and those agendas should represent all voices, not just a single political party or ideology. I am running to be an innovative, bipartisan leader, using my finance experience and community leadership to serve the people of McHenry County.

Should the Metra, CTA and Pace boards be consolidated into one regional public transportation agency? Why or why not?

The potential consolidation of these three agencies is a complex issue. While McHenry County needs increased investment in public transportation, we must ensure a fair return on that investment. The county should not agree to consolidation if it entails assuming any CTA debt or significantly reducing our representation.

What are the county’s biggest infrastructure needs and what is your plan for funding them?

As our county grows and develops, our infrastructure must keep pace. I was happy to play a part in removing the toll from the Longmeadow Bridge, a vital bypass for east-west commuters. It’s crucial that we complete the Randall Road project, widen Route 47 from Huntley to Woodstock, and start planning the widening of Route 31. Additionally, there are significant infrastructure challenges in rural areas. I’ve spoken with farmers who face lengthy detours with their large tractors because bridges have been out of service and unrepaired for years. Securing more federal funding to improve McHenry County’s infrastructure is essential. To complete these important projects, we may need to issue bonds to cover the county’s share of the projected costs. Improved infrastructure fosters economic growth, which in turn helps reduce property taxes.

How do you propose to regulate the use of solar farms in the county? Do you support the expansion of solar farms in unincorporated areas?

While I support solar farms, state law has removed the county’s ability to regulate them. We must collaborate with state officials to demonstrate our longstanding support for solar initiatives and our commitment to ongoing efforts in this area. This collaboration should result in a reduction of their authority over land use permits. Ultimately, the decision to lease property for solar farms rests with the landowners. However, our county government should maintain the authority to regulate permits to ensure compliance with soil preservation, wildlife protection, and the visual aesthetics of the surrounding community. McHenry County should seek additional opportunities to expand solar energy to safeguard our environment from pollution linked to other energy production methods. Protecting our environment is essential for future generations.

The county board recently convened a working group on workforce housing whose report found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support the expansion of sub-market workforce housing and should the county be involved in investing in such projects?

With one in four households in our county burdened by housing costs and 19,000 McHenry County households struggling to afford even a one-bedroom apartment, McHenry County should prioritize workforce housing initiatives. Investing in workforce housing is an economic opportunity for our county. Increasing the availability of affordable housing will attract new residents, potentially lowering housing costs due to higher supply of homes, and businesses will thrive where workers are located. Many individuals working in McHenry County cannot afford to live here, resulting in nearly half of these jobs being filled by commuters. The county should collaborate with state officials to alleviate financing challenges for building these homes and partner with municipalities to invest in these properties.

Should the county board limit its votes to “germane” topics as was proposed recently? And should the board be in the business of passing resolutions or flying flags to recognize certain groups or movements?

Resolutions and proclamations passed by the county board allow members to express their support for or opposition to various causes. Examples include resolutions that celebrate or recognize special observances throughout the year, as well as the display of flags to show that we acknowledge significant occasions. While it’s appropriate for the board to vote on such matters, it is unacceptable to selectively determine which items are brought to a vote. Diverse viewpoints from both Democrats and Republicans should be considered and given an opportunity for a vote. As Chair, I would make sure that legislation is not chosen based on partisan politics, ensuring that everyone has a voice.

Should the county allow marijuana dispensaries or cultivation centers to operate in unincorporated areas?

Yes, as long as they generate revenue for the county and are not located near schools or other areas where children are likely to gather.

Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake receive a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding? No.

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race? Yes.