2024 Election Questionnaire: Suzanne Ness, Illinois House, 66th District

Full Name:

Suzanne Ness

What office are you seeking?

State Representative for 66th District

What is your political party?

Democrat

What is your current age?

55

Occupation and Employer:

Self-employed though working as a full time representative at the moment.

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I was a McHenry County Board member for 2 years prior to this role.

City:

Crystal Lake

Campaign Website:

citizensforsuzanneness.com

Education:

Bachelor’s of science in communications

Master’s of arts in organizational management

Certified Co-Active Coach

Community Involvement:

Four local chambers of commerce, active through district offices for a variety of agencies, food pantries, diaper drive, Kids in Need Christmas drive, meals on wheels, etc.

Marital Status/Immediate Family:

I have been married for 28 years and have three children and two grandchildren.

Why are you running for office?

I initially ran for office because I wanted to see elected officials who were leaders. I wanted leaders who acted for the greater good and worked to solve problems for the people they represent. I continue to want to hold this seat so I can increase the level of trust in our government, improve the integrity of the institution and help the people in my district.

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race?

Yes, even if I’m not happy about it.

How would you assess the SAFE-T Act? Are there any changes/adjustments that you would like to see made?

I’ve been following the progress since the implementation of the SAFE-T Act and we are now beginning to see data especially as it relates to the elimination of cash bail. The data shows that the new system is working as was intended: those most considered a threat are being held regardless of ability to pay, and those who are not a threat, are released until their trial. I have met regularly with law enforcement in my district and want to ensure that we provide the necessary resources in order for law enforcement to do their jobs effectively, and the courts to operate as intended. The new pre-trial services division will also give direction regarding what, if any, changes need to be made.

It is normal with large transformational legislation that changes will need to be made along the way. I support that as long as the changes are made with stakeholders input, including victim right’s groups, fair justice groups and law enforcement.

What policies would you support to ease the burden on Illinois taxpayers? Please be specific

I support fiscal policies that create greater efficiencies in government, including the modernization of the State’s digital infrastructure. That will help the state be more responsive to needs and be more efficient. I also support caps on spending to correlate with income and revenue. Last year, the general services committee in the house submitted our proposal for the state budget with $300 million cut in expenses. I encourage all appropriation committees to do the same as we look at reductions in revenue. It is also vital that we continue to explore other revenue options to make us less dependent on property taxes for local funding. That is more complicated, and is a necessity.

The Chicago area has been a destination for migrants, often with no housing options when they get here. What would you do in Springfield to help migrants when they appear, and to help local communities prepare when groups show up unannounced?

We have done everything a state can do to mitigate the immigration issue. We do partner with agencies throughout the state who are equipped to provide resources to new arrivals and act as “welcome centers.” Those agencies in turn work with their local communities to ensure that people are housed and taken care of as they need to be so no one entity or agency bears the full weight.

What programs are you in favor of that could make home-buying more affordable for first-time homebuyers?

I support programs that offer less money down for purchase, lower rates for first time home-buyers, longer payback periods and other ways to reduce the up front burden of buying a home. For some, the need to come up with a large down payment, closing costs, etc., is an insurmountable barrier, and the stability of homeownership might be the very thing a person needs to create greater financial stability and security.

The last census showed that Illinois is losing population, and that rural areas are were hit harder than urban areas. Is that a cause for concern and, if so, what can you do from Springfield to ensure rural communities don’t disappear?

We have created many different grant programs from rebuild main street to funding the creation of arts districts. There are many ways to support rural communities and attract more people to move there. In fact the previous question about homeownership may offer more rural communities the chance to fill an unmet need. It would be worthwhile to find out what would attract someone to move to a smaller rural town, especially in today’s workforce where so many people can work remotely. The state could lead the way in bridging some of those gaps. I grew up in both the suburbs of Chicago, and a rural small town. Both had things to offer families. The other trend that is worth supporting is helping smaller communities become destinations and figure out what makes a town special and encouraging people to visit. Local tourism is a growing trend.

Should Illinois impose a state parks fee that is earmarked for maintenance of those facilities? If so, how should it be implemented?

I serve on the General Services Appropriations committee that oversees IDNR, the agency that manages state parks. This topic has not come up. During COVID-19, attendance at State Parks grew exponentially. Perhaps what should be implemented is a fee for non-IL residents and keep it free or minimal for IL residents. I don’t know if I would support it; I’d want to know more about it first.

With hospitals closing and/or downsizing in northern Illinois, what can be done to ensure rural residents have access to quality health care?

This is a growing issue in many places across our state. The use of tele-medicine has helped close some of the gaps, and it’s not enough. Mobile health is a growing program. Illinois has not fully embraced or endorsed the use of this yet, and it is something we need to consider. It entails a person receiving care in their home, rather than at a hospital and the research suggests that people heal faster and recover more quickly when they can stay in their home. It includes food delivery, daily checkups and technology that monitors a patient’s health just like in a hospital setting, all under the care of licensed doctors and nurses. The other thing we can do is lower insurance rates for private doctors and those who practice outside of a large system. We definitely need to do more to address this issue.

Do you support Karina’s Bill, which aims to strengthen enforcement of the removal of firearms from those with orders of protection against them? More broadly, are Illinois laws too strict – or not strict enough – when it comes to gun rights and gun control and what changes would you advocate for?

Illinois is not the problem. We can enact all the laws we want, and as long as people can cross a state border and buy a gun without background checks, whatever we do will not solve the issue of gun violence. That said, I support the intent of Karina’s Bill; I just want to ensure that law enforcement has the resources they need to do it effectively.

Should Metra, Pace and the CTA be combined into one agency? What should be done to address the fiscal cliff facing the public transit agencies?

I have attended a Senate Transportation hearing and been in close contact with leaders across my district. I am not against creating one agency: other large cities do this and it can help improve services and reduce costs for riders throughout the region. I am concerned about representation for our region. It is important that all collar counties feel they are fully represented and that this does not become a bail out for the CTA and City of Chicago. There’s a long way to go before this solution is ready for prime time.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake received a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding?

No, I do not. One of the first questions when a person clicked on the PPP loan application asked if you were an elected official or employee with the government. It was very clear.

Have you ever been convicted of or charged with a crime?

No.