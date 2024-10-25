2024 Election Questionnaire: Pat Sullivan for McHenry County Board, District 1

McHenry County Board District 1 is located in southeastern McHenry County and includes parts of Algonquin, Fox River Grove, Cary, Barrington Hills and Trout Valley. Pat Sullivan is the challenger.

Name: Patrick B. Sullivan

Office sought: McHenry County District 1 Board Seat

Political party: Republican

Age: 68

Occupation and Employer: Self -Sundown Enterprises Inc.

What elected offices, if any, have you previously held? Precinct Committeeman

Campaign Website:

Town where you live: Algonquin

Education: High School

Community Involvement: Serving in children’s ministry

Marital Status/Immediate Family: Married with 3 adult children and 5 grandchildren

In under 100 words, please share anything else about your professional or personal background that you want voters to know.

I was born in Chicago and moved to Algonquin 38 years ago.

I’ve lived in the same neighborhood for all of those 38 years.

I was brought up in a small business family that valued hard work and sharing with those that are less fortunate.

Why are you running for office?

To help preserve our way of life here in McHenry County.

What would you identify as the top three issues currently facing the county board and how would you address them?

If you’re an incumbent, how are you planning to vote on the upcoming budget and tax levy? Aside from the cut in the levy related to the mental health board, do you support additional cuts, or would you support holding the line on any increase? Would you support taxing the maximum allowed under the tax cap and of new EAV growth? If you’re a challenger, how would you approach this issue?

Why shouldn’t voters choose your opponent?

Should the Metra, CTA and Pace boards be consolidated into one regional public transportation agency? Why or why not?

What are the county’s biggest infrastructure needs and what is your plan for funding them?

How do you propose to regulate the use of solar farms in the county?

They’re not needed.

Do you support the expansion of solar farms in unincorporated areas?

No.

The county board recently convened a working group on workforce housing whose report found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support the expansion of sub-market workforce housing and should the county be involved in investing in such projects?

No

Should the county board limit its votes to “germane” topics as was proposed recently?

Possibly

And should the board be in the business of passing resolutions or flying flags to recognize certain groups or movements?

No.

Should the county allow marijuana dispensaries or cultivation centers to operate in unincorporated areas?

Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

No

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake receive a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding?

No

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race?

Yes