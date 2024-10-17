2024 Election Questionnaire: Maria Peterson, State Representative, 52nd District

Full Name:

Maria Peterson

What office are you seeking?

Illinois State Representative, District 52

What is your political party?

Democratic

What is your current age?

62

Occupation and Employer:

Retired Small Business Owner and Attorney

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Local School Council (Chicago, Sayre Language Academy) 1989- 1991Citizen’s Utility Board 1990-1991North Barrington Plan Commission (Appointed)Lake County Board of Zoning Appeal (Appointed) 2019- present

City:

North Barrington

Campaign Website:

Mariafor52.com

Education:

Loyola University of Chicago, B.S The John Marshall Law School, J.D.

Community Involvement:

IL MOMS Demand Action, Elections Chair, Illinois State Elections Lead, 2023, Sierra Club, Volunteer Lobbyist 2019-present, League of Women Voters, Palatine Area, co-chair of Environmental Interest Group, 2019- present, Barrington Breakfast Rotary Club, Member 2016-present, President 2019-2021

Marital Status/Immediate Family:

I have been married to my husband, Ken, for forty years. We have three grown sons.

Why are you running for office?

I believe in service, in giving back to the community. That’s how I was raised by my parents and that’s how I raised my children. Two issues that I care passionately about are protecting women’s right to determine their own healthcare, including reproductive healthcare, and preventing gun violence. In the last several years we’ve seen the Supreme Court overturn Roe vs Wade and we’ve suffered a mass shooting in Highland Park, a community just a few miles from the 52nd District. I am running for the Illinois House of Representative because I believe that Illinois should be a national leader in enacting solutions to these pressing problems. I will be a full-time legislator so I can best serve the people of the 52nd District.

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race?

Yes. Respecting the will of the voters, regardless of which political party wins, is a core value of mine.

How would you assess the SAFE-T Act? Are there any changes/adjustments that you would like to see made?

While it is too soon to make definitive pronouncements about the success SAFE-T Act, based on the data so far, we can be somewhat optimistic. The worst fears of opponents of the Act have not been borne out. Defendants are showing up to court at roughly the same rates as before and jail populations have decreased, as advocates had hoped. The court system is still in the process of implementing this law. Given the tentative success of the last year, I believe we should give the law time to work before we begin making substantive changes.

What policies would you support to ease the burden on Illinois taxpayers? Please be specific

I support a careful line-by-line review of the Illinois budget to ensure that we are not wasting the taxpayer’s money. Advocacy groups like the Civic Federation and the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability have proposed a series of interesting ideas to improve Illinois’ finances that are worthy of further discussion.

The Chicago area has been a destination for migrants, often with no housing options when they get here. What would you do in Springfield to help migrants when they appear, and to help local communities prepare when groups show up unannounced?

First and foremost, the bussing programs led by the Governor of Texas are an abusive waste of taxpayer dollars, and an immoral way to handle a humanitarian crisis. Border states have received billions of dollars in federal assistance to manage the situation at their border; instead of a serious approach to a serious issue, they have spent $148 million in taxpayer funds bussing migrants to Illinois for political purposes. The solution to the border needs to happen at the federal level. While border crossings have dropped as a result of executive orders, Congress and President Biden need to get serious about delivering resources for all states affected and controlling the situation at the border so extremists like the governor of Texas cannot use it for political purposes. Illinois cannot regulate border policy or alter the geopolitical factors that drive migration. What we can do is ensure our communities have the tools they need to manage this situation effectively and safely.

What programs are you in favor of that could make home-buying more affordable for first-time homebuyers?

I could support programs like those recently backed by President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris that seek to find ways to streamline the approval process for home builders to make it easier to build homes. I support programs that help new homeowners with the down payment or interest rate on their mortgage.

The last census showed that Illinois is losing population, and that rural areas are were hit harder than urban areas. Is that a cause for concern and, if so, what can you do from Springfield to ensure rural communities don’t disappear?

We need to make it more attractive for young families to put down roots in Illinois. This means creating a more robust job market, better schools, and safer communities. We should prioritize investments in our public universities and community colleges. In addition, amenities like our state parks are important for keeping residents from moving away.

Since my district is suburban, I won’t speak for the state’s rural communities, but I will gladly partner with their representatives to ensure that they thrive.

Should Illinois impose a state parks fee that is earmarked for maintenance of those facilities? If so, how should it be implemented?

No. The state parks belong to everyone and need to stay affordable so that all families can access them.

With hospitals closing and/or downsizing in northern Illinois, what can be done to ensure rural residents have access to quality health care?

My district is not rural, but I look forward to working with representatives from rural communities to learn more about the specific problems they face. We need to collaborate with the affected communities to ensure that they have the medical services they deserve.Hospitals often work best when partnered with universities, nonprofit organizations, or public health systems. Supporting these institutions and including them in the health care networks is one possible starting point.

Do you support Karina’s Bill, which aims to strengthen enforcement of the removal of firearms from those with orders of protection against them? More broadly, are Illinois laws too strict – or not strict enough – when it comes to gun rights and gun control and what changes would you advocate for?

I strongly support Karina’s Bill. It is long overdue. As a gun safety activist, I was proud to work with Moms Demand Action to lobby in Springfield for the passage of the assault weapons ban. This law put Illinois on the front lines of gun violence prevention. But more remains to be done. Illinois doesn’t require new handgun models to be childproofed or training for new gun owners about the best ways to securely store their guns and carry them in public. We should also track information about the sales of handguns.

Should Metra, Pace and the CTA be combined into one agency? What should be done to address the fiscal cliff facing the public transit agencies?

Public transit is a regional project that should be run by one regional agency. This would avoid inefficiencies, make transit more cost effective, and would allow for better planning for the future. Funding public transit is a challenge that can only be solved by bringing all of the stakeholders to the table for a frank discussion about the difficult choices we face. I am eager to be part of these discussions.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake received a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding?

No.

Have you ever been convicted of or charged with a crime?

No.