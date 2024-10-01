2024 Federal Election Questionnaire: Jerry Evans, U.S. Congress, 11th District

Full Name:

Jerry Evans

What office are you seeking?

U.S. Congress

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

40

Occupation and Employer:

Educator and business owner - Jerry Evans School of Music

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

N/A

City:

Warrenville

Campaign Website:

JerryEvansforCongress.com

Education:

Wheaton College - BA in Music

Community Involvement:

Wheaton Lions, DuPage Vineyard Church, Wheaton Chamber of Commerce & Wheaton Downtown Association

Marital Status/Immediate Family:

Married, 3 children

Why are you running for office?

Illinois 11th Congressional District

Will you publicly condemn political violence and support a peaceful transition of power regardless of who wins the 2024 presidential election?

Yes.

How would you vote on a national abortion ban bill? And why?

I would pursue for a national abortion ban but would focus on common ground issues like taking care of pregnant mothers and expanding access to prenatal care.

Should Congress act to ensure fertility treatments, like IVF, remain available in the future? Do you believe those treatments are under threat?

There is no legislation to my knowledge that would limit IVF, nor should there be.

What programs are you in favor of that could make home-buying more affordable for first-time homebuyers?

Focus on lowering inflation by balancing the budget, which would allow a lowering of interest rates along with cutting regulation for homebuilders so we can stimulate more housing availability and lower the cost of homes for everyone.

Many local communities have or are considering “public camping” ordinances to prevent homeless encampments. What steps would you take to ensure everyone has access to shelter?

This is not a federal issue.

What can be done legislatively to reduce gun violence/prevent school shootings? Is it addressing mental health, gun control, arming teachers, increased school security?

We need to pass school safety legislation to harden our schools, improve security and greatly improve access to mental health services.

Congressional positions allow a certain amount of money earmarked to local projects: What local projects would you support?

Improving our national and local infrastructure, reforming our prison systems to reduce recidivism rates and breaking cycles of crime and expanding resources for pregnant women.

What should be done legislatively to secure the southern border?

Border barrier, hire additional border patrol and end catch and release while reinstitution remain in first-safe country policy.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake received a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding?

Yes, and it has been forgiven.

Have you ever been convicted of or charged with a crime?

No.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

A transparent government is important to a thriving democracy.