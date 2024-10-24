2024 Election Questionnaire: Theresa Meshes for McHenry County Board, District 1

McHenry County Board District 1 is located in southeastern McHenry County and includes parts of Algonquin, Fox River Grove, Cary, Barrington Hills and Trout Valley. Theresa Meshes is the incumbent.

Full Name: Theresa Meshes

Office sought: McHenry County Board, District 1

Political party: Democratic

Age: 43

Occupation and Employer: McHenry County Board Member, School District 3 Substitute

What elected offices, if any, have you previously held? McHenry County Board Member since Dec. 2020

Campaign Website: meshesformchenry.wordpress.com

Town where you live: Fox River Grove

Education: Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Mathematics, CPA Prep Certificate

Community Involvement:

Fox River Grove PTO Board, Religious Educator, Lecture, Extraordinary Communion Minister, Golden Diner driver, soccer coach, Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scouts Volunteer, Birth to 5 Region 44 Action Council, Substance Abuse Coalition Member

Marital Status/Immediate Family: Married for 18 years with three children (15, 13, & 9)

Why are you running for office?

The work of the county board is vital for McHenry’s continued growth and success, and it requires an individual to commit their time to understanding the work of the county, the partnerships it shares, the expertise of our staff, and the options for our county. I have a reputation for my diligent work and my colleagues entrusted me to chair the Valley Hi Operating Committee and co-chair the Administrative Services Committee. I am particularly interested in assuring that our residents have access to the services and amenities necessary for their health and success.

What would you identify as the top three issues currently facing the county board and how would you address them?

Affordability: The cost of living is a barrier for too many. I am interested in the creation of a Workforce Housing Grant Commission.

Transportation: We will improve the usability of McRide, expand rail service, and find innovative methods to assure that residents have reliable options for transit.

Expanding access to mental health services: Individuals in recovery need access within the county to the full range of treatment. Adults struggling with mental health or intellectual disabilities need reliable options for housing and care. I seek to collaborate with the Mental Health Board to meet the gaps in service.

If you’re an incumbent, how are you planning to vote on the upcoming budget and tax levy? Aside from the cut in the levy related to the mental health board, do you support additional cuts, or would you support holding the line on any increase? Would you support taxing the maximum allowed under the tax cap and of new EAV growth? If you’re a challenger, how would you approach this issue?

I am voting for the budget and levy as proposed at the Oct. 15th meeting. This proposal is a 10% reduction in the tax levy from last year, but it utilizes new growth and a slight CPI increase instead of reducing the levy by the full elimination of the Mental Health Board tax levy.

Why shouldn’t voters choose your opponent?

I have not had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Sullivan nor have I been able to determine what policies and plans he anticipates supporting for the county. He has attended county meetings but has not spoken publicly. I have been entrusted with many roles and leadership opportunities by the McHenry County Board because I have demonstrated thoughtful consideration and a strong work ethic. I truly appreciate that District 1 has allowed me to serve and represent them. If chosen again, I will continue my dedication to service and my focus on working collaboratively.

Should the Metra, CTA and Pace boards be consolidated into one regional public transportation agency? Why or why not?

The concern is that as one regional public transportation agency, McHenry County and the other collar counties will lose representation and not have their needs met. McHenry County residents currently pay more taxes for these services than they receive. I have not seen any assurances that McHenry County will be given proper representation within this proposed consolidation and so I cannot support it.

What are the county’s biggest infrastructure needs and what is your plan for funding them?

Too many of the bridges in McHenry County are in dire need of repairs. In addition, roadwork performed in agricultural areas of the county need engineering to meet the needs of the equipment and vehicles utilizing the roads. Many projects are not the county’s jurisdiction, but the McHenry County Department of Transportation has aided with grant applications, engineering services, manpower, and funding. McDOT has been able to meet these requests with county board support. However, if the county must make financial cuts, then the needs of the townships and municipalities would have to be met by their taxpayers alone.

How do you propose to regulate the use of solar farms in the county? Do you support the expansion of solar farms in unincorporated areas?

McHenry County had responsible zoning requirements for solar farm development in the county before Illinois mandated less stringent zoning requirements for the entire state and disallowed the county from enforcing theirs. I support the continued effort to regain control of our zoning requirements. While I am highly supportive of renewable energy production and innovation, not all projects are appropriate for our area and it is important that the county makes those decisions.

The county board recently convened a working group on workforce housing whose report found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support the expansion of sub-market workforce housing and should the county be involved in investing in such projects?

The workgroup and initial report are examples of how McHenry County is leading in finding solutions to problems facing all communities. The rise in the cost of housing comes from not having enough options and the right options for our residents and for those we need to attract. I support adapting our zoning, working with municipalities, and investing in projects that will allow the county to retain and attract residents to McHenry County.

Businesses cannot invest in the county if they cannot find employees, and McHenry County cannot continue to succeed without community and business investment.

Should the county board limit its votes to “germane” topics as was proposed recently? And should the board be in the business of passing resolutions or flying flags to recognize certain groups or movements?

Before I supported the adoption of the board rule limiting board topics to those germane to the county, I determined that the intent of the rule was to stop opposing state laws that the county does not have the jurisdiction to act on; examples from the last four years are ICE Detention, “gun sanctuary”, SAFE-T Act regulations, and drug laws.

The proclamations that are placed on each month’s agenda which recognize members of our community, achievements, and goals of the county are appropriate as they demonstrate support for the community that we serve and bring awareness to our residents.

Should the county allow marijuana dispensaries or cultivation centers to operate in unincorporated areas?

I have been a long supporter of legalization of marijuana while personally being opposed to its use. Marijuana dispensaries and cultivation centers should be allowed to operate in unincorporated areas under regulations based on research of the impacts of these businesses. Legal dispensaries and cultivation centers have existed in the US for over a decade and McHenry County can use the experience from other communities to wisely encourage and enforce good practice.

Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake receive a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding? No

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race? Yes