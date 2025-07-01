Crystal Lake Main Beach remains closed Tuesday for 6th straight day; splash pad closed

People enjoy the waters of Crystal Lake during the Crystal Lake Park District's Concert in the Park on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Main Beach in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Crystal Lake’s Main Beach was forced yet again to shut down Tuesday because of high bacteria levels, and a splash pad at Veterans Acres has had to be shut down for repairs as a summer heat wave continues.

More ways to beat the heat in Crystal Lake have been closed off as Acorn Alley Splash Pad in Veteran Acres Park closed Monday for repairs due to storm damage. Crystal Castle Splash Pad at Woodscreek Park is still open, according to the Crystal Lake Park District website.

West Beach at Crystal Lake remains open Tuesday for swimming. At Main Beach, where swimming has been prohibited since Thursday, boat rentals are still available, and the park remains open.

Lake in the Hills’ Indian Trail and Butch Hagele beaches reopened Monday morning after being closed for several days for the same reasons.

The swimming beach at Three Oaks Recreation Area, also in Crystal Lake, reopened Sunday, according to the area’s rainout.com page.

At Main Beach, the shutdown was particularly bad timing the week of the Fourth of July and the Lakeside Festival nearby at The Dole.

Beaches will reopen once new samples confirm that E. coli readings drop to acceptable levels. Factors such as natural die-off, wind, waves and ultraviolet rays from the sun all help reduce the level of bacteria. But how long it takes for the levels to reduce varies, according to the McHenry County Department of Health.

“The Health Department is continuing daily water quality checks, and we’re hoping to reopen as soon as conditions allow,” Crystal Lake Park District Recreation Superintendent Kurt Reckamp said regarding Crystal Lake Main Beach. “Unfortunately, there’s no specific treatment for the issue – it’s just a matter of waiting it out."

There are a variety of reasons for elevated levels of bacteria in the water, including storm runoff from rainfall, agricultural runoff, wild and domestic animal waste, bather defecation and wastewater. Exposure can cause a various of gastrointestinal problems along with headaches, rashes, fever and earaches, The McHenry County Department of Health advises anyone who experiences these symptoms after swimming at a public beach to contact a physician and the beach manager.

You can check the status of beaches at the Illinois Department of Public Health’s BeachGuard site here: idph.illinois.gov/envhealth/ilbeaches/public.