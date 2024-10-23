2024 Election Questionnaire: Louisett (Lou) Ness for McHenry County Board, District 7

McHenry County Board District 7 in central McHenry County and includes part or all of Woodstock, McHenry, Wonder Lake, Bull Valley and Greenwood. Louisett (Lou) Ness is the incumbent.

Full Name: Louisett (Lou) Ness

What office are you seeking? McHenry County Board District 7

Political party: Democrat

Age: How is this relevant?

Occupation and Employer: Owner, Forward Effect Coaching & Consulting

What elected offices, if any, have you previously held? None

Campaign Website: citizensforlouness

Town where you live: Woodstock

Education: Masters Degree in Mediation - Certified Organization & Relationship and Systems Coach (ORSCC)

Community Involvement: Commander Woodstock American Legion Post 412, NAMI, Board Member for the American Veterans Alliance

Marital Status/Immediate Family: Married

In under 100 words, please share anything else about your professional or personal background that you want voters to know.

I have been engaged in the life of McHenry County for decades. I was formerly a licensed foster home, executive director of Turning Point for 22 years, a long term board member of CAMCHO, (Expanding the supply of affordable housing). Own my own successful business and have experience in public life. I understand the importance of bi-partisan work , especially in local government and I know the only way to move our county forward is to cross the aisle and work together. I have done this repeatedly over the past 21 months. I have a record of service, dedication and collaboration.

Why are you running for office?

I decided to run for office after watching the January 6th hearings and listening to the election workers from Georgia. No one should be threatened for doing their job. I am running for re-election to finish the work I started after winning the 2022 election. Workforce housing, supporting a viable innovative mental health system, and helping the voters in my district. I love working with the municipalities and being part of the future, while staying focused on what we can do as county board members, and not being distracted by extraneous issues that we have no authority over. I love helping constituents solve challenging circumstances, moving beyond the red tape of institutions.

McHenry County is healthy and strong. We are digging out of covid, new development is happening and manufacturing and business are finding a home the county, now we can create a vision and future that offers people, no matter the circumstances, a safe healthy place to live and work. I believe we are the voice of all people, even those we do not agree with and I will bring that same attitude to the county board in the next four years.

What would you identify as the top three issues currently facing the county board and how would you address them?

(1)Workforce Housing. The response to the housing crisis is complex and requires partnership that will encourage developers to build and still profit. This includes reviewing zoning, low interest financing, state and federal partnerships, local engagement and a shift in the way citizens think of Housing.

(2) Mental Health Services. As a result of a flat levy and yes, saving tax payers, the mental health system broke under the weight of the trauma of covid, with children experiencing the most significant impacts. Long waiting lists, no in county psychiatrist, and most egregious to me – the removal of in-patient care for our youth, forcing high risk kids to be placed out of state, away from family and community. The sales tax is the first step. Rebuilding is the next and responding to new programs is the third. Collaboration among providers and community support can make a difference.

(3) Infrastructure. Roads, bridges, public works equipment (Snow Plows, heavy equipment). We cannot building houses, encourage growth in employment and manufacturing, without maintaining and growing infrastructure, transportation and public works. In one instance, travel around the county can be difficult, some bridges can no longer support the heavy farm equipment. It’s important to maintain the progress we have made through the gas tax and continue to strengthen the department as growth continues.

If you’re an incumbent, how are you planning to vote on the upcoming budget and tax levy? Aside from the cut in the levy related to the mental health board, do you support additional cuts, or would you support holding the line on any increase? Would you support taxing the maximum allowed under the tax cap and of new EAV growth? If you’re a challenger, how would you approach this issue?

I am supporting the recommendation from the fiancé committee. I do not support additional cuts. I understand the importance of taking some growth when we have the opportunity. You cannot save for a rainy day when it’s raining! Taxpayers will get a decrease in their tax bills no matter what the board decides. Growth is just what the word means. The county is growing, and to meet those increased demands, it wise to save when we can. The increase in the budget is to fund three new sheriff deputies. This is the Sheriff first request in 15 years. The data is sound and indicates a need for the additional officers. The County cannot cut its way to financial stability. The growth is there for this reason, to support our growth.

Why shouldn’t voters choose your opponent?

Anyone who steps up to run for office should be applauded. However, District 7 is the fastest growing district in McHenry County. This includes Wonder Lake which is going through a time of dramatic growth as a result of Stone Water. I have been partnering with Wonder Lake . Whenever asked, I supported financing for the unsewered project, assisting in the annexation efforts of Hancock Street. Moving forward, I am ready to support the municipalities in District 7 in whatever way I can, leveraging county, state and federal resources that will make a difference in what’s coming. Growth is already here and it will change the entire configuration of the District and all the contiguous areas. Right now District 7 will benefit from having a seasoned proven leader who has already demonstrated the ability to bring resources to the district. Mayor Mike Turned has issued a public letter of support for this reason. I am ready to continue to partner with municipal leaders, business, and constituents as we navigate the growth and development within District 7.

Should the Metra, CTA and Pace boards be consolidated into one regional public transportation agency? Why or why not?

No. McHenry County is already an outlying partner because of our location and demographics. Consolidation would further limit our voice, as we continue sending money into the regional district with less voices from McHenry County. Bigger is not always better

What are the county’s biggest infrastructure needs and what is your plan for funding them?

Infrastructure is vital. That includes everything from sewer and water to energy, to roads and bridges and much more. The county is completing work on the 2050 Plan that answers some of these issues, something that is critical to forming strong alliances across county, state and federal resources.

As the County continues to diversify and grow, as indicated by the census and growth rate over the past five years, the pressure on existing infrastructure will create future problems. Finding multiple funding streams to help will make a difference, while strengthening our highway reserves. The County has partnered on the Longmeadow Parkway, Randell Road expansion and now will help with the Route 47 expansion that will start soon. Rural roads and bridges need the attention and support of the County. The deterioration of roads and bridges is a result of the county maintain a flat levy and not taking growth. This caused the county to approve the gas tax, which has provided relief. We could write pages on this question alone.

How do you propose to regulate the use of solar farms in the county? Do you support the expansion of solar farms in unincorporated areas?

This question is answered by state law and beyond our authority as a County Board, it has already been settled law at the State. The State of Illinois passed legislation that determined no County Board could set restriction on Solar Farms that are greater than the state requirements. This is unfortunate, since McHenry County has done an excellent job of assuring residents and solar farms that while we welcomed solar farms, we considered everything before approval. The County Board is now required to follow the law. If a solar farm checks all the county’s ordinances, we must approve. The only solar farms we review are in unincorporated areas. Municipalities are not held to the same law and can set their own conditions. The legislative committee is working to amend the Solar Farm law as it is currently written.

The county board recently convened a working group on workforce housing whose report found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support the expansion of sub-market workforce housing and should the county be involved in investing in such projects?

First let’s be clear, Workforce Housing is not sub-market. The market exists on a continuum. As Co-Chair of that Work Group, together with Member Althoff, we formed a diverse group of subject matter experts and then spent months listening and learning about what stops the development of Workforce Housing and how can we make a difference. The group completed its work and submitted a final report to the County Board with recommendations for year two. The county does not build housing – the county brings resources and leadership through collaboration with our municipal partners in finding solutions. Yes, it’s important for McHenry County to invest in this crisis and join our surrounding counties in moving forward. There is no easy or quick solution to this crisis, yet I feel grateful that McHenry County is forward thinking enough to have begun the work and look to the future solutions. The Workforces Housing Report can be found on the county web site.

Should the county board limit its votes to “germane” topics as was proposed recently? And should the board be in the business of passing resolutions or flying flags to recognize certain groups or movements?

What a board member may consider germane depends on the board member. While It’s important to stay the course and conduct the people’s business in an efficient and civil manner, limiting speech is the first step to the cliff. My very first board meeting was the SAFETY Act and I was taken aback by the vitriol and misinformation spoken into public record. Still, the people had a right to come before their elected officials and state their opinion. It was a long two months of listening. Guns are not within the authority of the County Board, yet we listened. Limiting speech is contrary in a functioning democracy. Proclamations have become meaningless under the new guidelines; therefore I am indifferent to them, however I would not support limiting or censoring the comments of county board members, regardless of whether I agree or disagree, as long as they were respectful and civil in their content.

Should the county allow marijuana dispensaries or cultivation centers to operate in unincorporated areas?

Long before my tenure, the county allowed for dispensaries and insured the county received its fair share of sales tax revenue, which allows us to tax constituents less. Under the administration of former chairman Jack Franks, the county already took action of allowing dispensaries in unincorporated areas, o that McHenry County could manage and oversee tax revenue.

Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake receive a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding? no

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race? Of course