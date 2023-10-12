Sauk Valley Media football preview capsules for Week 8 of the 2023 season

WESTERN BIG 6

Sterling (3-4, 3-1) at Rock Island (1-6, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Sterling 56, Rock Island 19 (2022 Week 7)

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling lost 35-33 to Quincy in Week 7 after rallying from a 21-point first-quarter deficit. Drew Nettleton went 20-for-27 passing for 235 yards and four touchdowns, and Andre Klaver had 128 scrimmage yards, three touchdowns (1 rushing, 2 receiving), a strip sack and a blocked PAT. Mason Emin caught three passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Kaedon Phillips caught six passes for 21 yards and a touchdown, and also had an interception. Cale Ledergerber added 75 rushing yards on 13 carries.

About the Rocks: Rock Island lost 24-7 to Galesburg in Week 7 – the team Sterling beat 45-14 in Week 4. The Rocks have been held to a single touchdown in four games this season and are allowing 27.3 points per game. They missed the playoffs last year for the first time in four seasons.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sterling

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Dixon (7-0, 7-0) at Byron (7-0, 7-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Byron 49, Dixon 14 (2022 Week 8)

About the Dukes: Dixon beat Rockford Christian 55-6 in Week 7. Tyler Shaner went 9-for-10 passing for 186 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed 13 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Aiden Wiseman rushed 11 times for 116 yards and one touchdown. Cullen Shaner hauled in four passes for 107 yards and one touchdown, and Tyson Dambman hauled in four passes for 55 yards and one touchdown. Dambman also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Jon Godbold had three sacks and three tackles for loss.

About the Tigers: Byron beat Winnebago 62-0 in Week 7. The Tigers have allowed only 32 points this season and have four shutout wins, including two against teams with winning records (5-2 North Boone and 4-3 Oregon). Byron has scored at least 51 points in every game and is averaging 63.6 points per game.

FND pick: Byron

Rockford Lutheran (3-4, 3-4) at Oregon (4-3, 4-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Rockford Lutheran 27, Oregon 6 (2022 Week 5)

About the Hawks: Oregon beat Rock Falls 39-0 in Week 7. Logan Weems rushed 17 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns, while Lucas Cole (10 carries, 63 yards, 1 touchdown) and Cooper Johnson (9-55-1) also topped 50 rushing yards. Jack Washburn completed 5 of 11 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown to Josh Crandall. Austin Egyed caught three passes for 75 yards.

About the Crusaders: Rockford Lutheran lost 34-3 to North Boone in Week 7 – the team Oregon beat 6-0 in double overtime in Week 1. Its wins have come against teams with a combined 2-19 record (Rock Falls, Winnebago, Rockford Christian).

FND pick: Oregon

Rock Falls' Devin Tanton-DeJesus (85) looks for a gap as Oregon's Noah Hodges (52) chases him during Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 action at Oregon High School's Landers-Loomis Field. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Rock Falls (1-6, 1-6) at Genoa-Kingston (3-4, 3-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Genoa-Kingston 58, Rock Falls 6 (2022 Week 5)

About the Rockets: Rock Falls edged Rockford Christian 21-16 in Week 5. That’s its only win of the season. The Rockets lost their first four games 229-13 but have played closer the past few weeks against North Boone (33-14 against the 5-2 Vikings) and Oregon (4-3). The Rockets allowed Oregon to run 41 times for 415 yards – and that was against a Hawks team that prefers to throw the ball. They’ll have to improve dramatically against a G-K team that would prefer to run.

About the Cogs: Genoa-Kingston needs a pair of wins to become playoff eligible and make its eighth straight postseason. The quest for 2-0 starts Friday with the Rockets, who are coming off their third shutout loss of the year, 39-0 to Oregon. They have not scored more than 21 points in a game this year. But the Cogs have their own offensive problems. In a 20-12 loss to Stillman Valley last week, they managed only 2.6 yards per carry. That necessitated more passes than usual, with Nathan Kleba and Hayden Hodgson connecting for a pair of touchdowns. Kleba caught seven passes for 134 yards, all in the second half. But coach Cam Davekos said that’s not his team’s identity and not what they do, only turning to the pass when they couldn’t run between the tackles. Davekos said if the Cogs don’t play better than they did last week, they’re going to come away on the losing end of the game.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Newman (6-1, 2-1) at Kewanee (6-1, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Kewanee 10, Newman 7 (2022 Week 9)

About the Comets: Newman held Hall to minus 15 yards in the first half of a 28-7 Week 7 victory. Evan Bushman went 6-for-12 passing for 98 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed for 39 yards and one touchdown. Brady Grennan rushed 14 times for 73 yards and one touchdown and had a 29-yard reception. Carter Rude nabbed two interceptions and rushed six times for 58 yards and a touchdown. Caleb Donna finished with 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee beat Monmouth-Roseville 42-21 in Week 7. The Boilermakers’ only loss this season came against Princeton 37-14 in Week 6 – the same team that handed Newman its only loss 20-0 in Week 3. They’ve scored at least 28 points in every game with the exception of Week 6 vs. Princeton.

FND pick: Newman

Morrison (6-1, 4-1) at Riverdale (0-7, 0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morrison 42, Riverdale 0 (2020 Week 1)

About the Mustangs: Morrison suffered its first loss of the season, 14-7 to Rockridge in Week 7. The seven-point effort was 15 points lower than its previous season low (22 points vs. Princeton). The Mustangs have allowed more than 14 points only once this season and are giving up only 12.6 points per game.

About the Rams: Riverdale lost 46-7 to Erie-Prophetstown in Week 7. The Rams have lost every game this season by at least 21 points. They’re averaging 11.3 points per game.

FND pick: Morrison

Bureau Valley's Corban Chhim tries to avoid Princeton tacklers Friday night. (Mike Vaughn)

Sherrard (3-4, 2-2) at Erie-Prophetstown (2-5, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Erie-Prophetstown 35, Sherrard 28 (2022 Week 3)

About the Panthers: Erie-Prophetstown beat Riverdale 46-7 in Week 7. Jeremiah Kochevar passed for 151 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Justus Hough rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns, Connor Keegan had 135 receiving yards and one touchdown, and Keegan Winckler nabbed two interceptions.

About the Tigers: Sherrard beat Orion 27-26 in Week 7. The Tigers are averaging 24.7 points and allowing 24.9 points per game.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

NONCONFERENCE

Aurora Central Catholic (3-4) at Bureau Valley (3-4, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Storm: Bureau Valley lost 42-0 to Princeton in Week 7. Elijah Endress (588 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) and Cameron Lemons (536 rushing yards, 1 touchdown) have led the run-heavy Storm on the ground. Bureau Valley has not passed for more than 80 yards in a game this year.

About the Chargers: Aurora Central Catholic defeated Assumption (Wisconsin Rapids) 35-14 in Week 7 to snap a three-game losing streak. The Chargers are allowing 39.6 points per game.

FND pick: Bureau Valley

Fulton (4-3) at Knoxville (7-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Steamers: Fulton lost 46-14 to Durand-Pecatonica in Week 7. Josiah Heald has 54 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and four sacks this season. A.J. Boardman has rushed for 289 yards (second on team) and three touchdowns (team-high) on 51 carries and has 12 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown. Skylier Crooks has 320 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 85 carries. Baylen Damhoff has 18 catches for 328 yards and six touchdowns.

About the Blue Bullets: Knoxville beat Hamilton/Warsaw 47-26 in Week 7. The Blue Bullets have scored at least 41 points in six games this season. Their worst offensive outing was a 26-point effort in Week 1 vs. Elmwood/Brimfield.

FND pick: Fulton

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE

Forreston (7-0, 6-0) at Durand-Pecatonica (6-1, 6-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Durand-Pecatonica 36, Forreston 26 (2022 Week 2)

About the Cardinals: Forreston rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 22-21 in Week 7. Owen Mulder rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns, and Micah Nelson rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown and caught a 55-yard pass from Brady Gill. The Cardinals have scored the third-most points in the NUIC (194) and allowed the second-fewest (91).

About the Rivermen: Durand-Pecatonica beat Fulton 46-14 in Week 7. Its only loss this season was to Lena-Winslow (48-27) in Week 6. The Rivermen have scored the second-most points in the NUIC (299) and allowed the third-fewest (92).

FND pick: Durand-Pecatonica

West Carroll (0-7, 0-6) at Eastland-Pearl City (1-6, 0-6)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Eastland-Pearl City 61, West Carroll 0 (2022 Week 7)

About the Wildcatz: Eastland-Pearl City lost 46-6 to Lena-Winslow in Week 7. Its only win this season was against Aurora Central Catholic (40-15) in Week 6. Draven Zier returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, and Will Birchen had 12 tackles, including two tackles for loss, in the loss to the Panthers.

About the Thunder: West Carroll has been shut out in five out of seven games this season. The Thunder have allowed the most points (354) and scored the fewest (26) in the NUIC this season.

FND pick: Eastland-Pearl City

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Orangeville (4-3, 0-3) at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (7-0, 5-0)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Amboy 44, Orangeville 0 (2022 Week 5)

About the Clippers: Amboy beat Ashton-Franklin Center 68-0 in Week 7. Landon Whelchel (4 carries, 62 yards, 2 touchdowns), Quinn Leffelman (3-72-2) and Geo Gatza (5-45-1) were the leading rushers last week. Eddie Jones completed 4 of 5 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown – all to Brennan Blaine – and rushed for an 18-yard touchdown. Blaine and Leffelman each recorded two sacks, and Troy Anderson had an interception.

About the Broncos: Orangeville followed a three-game losing streak with a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating Rockford Christian Life 58-16. The Broncos are averaging 57.3 points per game over their past three. They’ve lost to Polo (50-6), River Ridge (43-40) and Milledgeville (50-24).

FND pick: Amboy

Milledgeville's Micah Toms-Smith (2) runs for a gain against Amboy on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 action at Milledgeville High School. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Milledgeville (6-1, 4-1) at Unity Christian (0-7, 0-5)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Unity Christian 58, Milledgeville 56 (2022 Week 5)

About the Missiles: Milledgeville beat Pawnee/Lincolnwood 42-18 in Week 7. The Missiles have scored at least 42 points in six games this season. Their only loss came in Week 6 against Amboy (32-20).

About the Lions: Unity Christian lost 68-24 to West Central in Week 7. The Lions have been outscored 383-86 through seven games this season. Last year, they finished 10-1.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Peoria Quest Charter (0-7, 0-3) at Polo (6-1, 2-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Marcos: Polo beat Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 52-12 in Week 7. Brock Soltow rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns, and Delo Fernandez rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns as leaders on the ground. Noah Dewey totaled 58 rushing yards and Billy Lowry added a 22-yard touchdown run.

About the Gators: Peoria Quest Charter lost 50-22 to River Ridge in Week 7. The Gators are playing all of their games on the road this season. They’ve allowed at least 40 points in every game and have yet to score more than 22 points in a game.

FND pick: Polo

Ashton-Franklin Center (1-6, 0-2) at Hiawatha (3-4, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Hiawatha 66, Ashton-Franklin Center 38 (2022 Week 2)

About the Raiders: Ashton-Franklin Center has lost five straight games since a 34-33 Week 2 win against Alden-Hebron. The Raiders lost 54-8 to River Ridge and 46-0 to Amboy-LaMoille the past two weeks. They went 6-3 last year after three straight 0-9 seasons.

About the Hawks: Hiawatha needs three straight wins to close the season to ensure a playoff berth, and picked up No. 1 last week with a 64-43 win against Alden-Hebron. Now the Hawks turn their attention to the Raiders as they attempt to get to .500. Coach Kenny McPeek said he likes the way the defense has played, especially in four of the past five games – the exception a 74-34 loss to Milledgeville (6-1). At the center of that is linebacker Tommy Butler, who McPeek said plays linebacker the way it should be played. He called Butler the Tasmanian Devil and a wrecking ball on the field despite being 5-foot-9, 160 pounds.

FND pick: Hiawatha