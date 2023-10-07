Dixon stays unbeaten, routs Rockford Christian for Big Northern win

ROCKFORD – Undefeated Dixon traveled to take on winless Rockford Christian on Friday night, and Dukes coach Jared Shaner spent the week reminding his team that “every week matters” despite the vastly different record.

In the end, Dixon (7-0, 7-0) remained perfect with a 55-6 Big Northern Conference win.

The Dukes wasted no time getting on the board Friday with Tyson Dambman returning the opening kickoff 80 yards, putting Dixon up 7-0 after 10 seconds.

After Rockford Christian’s first drive ended an interception, the Dixon offense quickly went to work. A pair of rushing touchdowns from senior Cort Jacobson put the Dukes up 21-0 early in the second quarter.

The Royal Lions briefly found their footing with their first and only score of the night coming midway through the second quarter on a 58-yard touchdown run from running back Jermaine Francis made the score 21-6.

Dixon, however, kept its foot on the gas.

The Dukes responded quickly with a 60-yard pass from Tyler Shaner to Cullen Shaner, setting the Dukes up for another second-quarter touchdown, which came on Dambman’s 9-yard rushing TD for a 28-6 lead.

Late in the second quarter, Dixon would strike again, this time on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Shaner to Cullen Shaner, sending Dixon to the locker room up 35-6. The Dukes put up an 327 yards in the first half, with 186 coming on the ground.

After stopping the Royal Lions offense on their first drive of the half, Dixon got back to work on offense.

The Dukes put together a four-minute, 78-yard drive to put up the first points of the second half. A 4-yard touchdown run from Dixon’s senior running back Aiden Wiseman put Dixon up 42-6 late in the third quarter.

Dixon’s defense also had themselves a big second half, forcing three turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

One of these interceptions increased Dixon’s lead as Jacobsen found the end zone for a third time in the game.

Jacobson’s 75-yard interception return for a touchdown extended the Dixon lead to 49-6.

Dixon capped its scoring in the fourth quarter from on a 16-yard touchdown run by Devon Wallace.