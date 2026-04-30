Historical covers for May 1: From the fall of Berlin to the rise of a pandemic

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 1. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the closing chapters of global conflicts to the local anxieties of modern health crises.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

On May 1, 1945, the headlines screamed with the anticipation of a world about to change forever. The lead story, “REPORT PEACE NEAR,” dominated the page as the “Final Assault” was made on Berlin. While the world watched the fall of the Nazi capital, the paper brought the war home to the community by honoring “Sgt. S. Hancin,” the 53rd casualty from Streator. It was a day defined by the duality of global triumph and personal local sacrifice.

1974: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By 1974, the front page shifted from global warfare to national political drama. The Dixon Evening Telegraph tracked the tightening web of the Watergate scandal with the headline, “Moves to quash Jaworski subpoena for 64 more tapes.” Closer to home, the paper focused on labor and infrastructure, reporting that a “Strike halts construction” as picketers stood at various sites in Dixon and Lee County, demanding higher wages for laborers.

1996: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The May 1, 1996, edition of the Daily Chronicle highlighted the perennial local concerns of development and the economy. The lead story explored whether a “Sycamore TIF may still come” despite bank foreclosures. Meanwhile, the paper captured a frustration familiar to every generation: “Gas prices to stay on the high side.” The edition also celebrated local excellence, featuring a prominent photo of the “Wirtz Award winners” from the DeKalb School District.

2009: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Rounding out the collection, the May 1, 2009, Northwest Herald captured a moment of modern collective anxiety as “Swine flu spreads across state.” The paper reported on the first confirmed case in McHenry County and the watchful eye kept on area schools. Contrastingly, the page also featured a story of hope titled “Out of the darkness,” highlighting a local suicide attempt survivor planning an 18-mile walk to support mental health awareness.