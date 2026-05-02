Historical covers for May 2: Bin Laden dead

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from early May. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from massive geopolitical shifts to the local stories that define our communities across northern Illinois.

1986: The Times-Press (Streator)

On May 2, 1986, the Times-Press balanced massive national spending with the human cost of global disaster. The lead headline, “Trillion dollar budget to ‘save country money’,” detailed President Reagan’s fiscal efforts. Meanwhile, the paper provided a chilling look at the Chernobyl nuclear disaster through the eyes of students arriving in London from Kiev, noting they “radiate joy” despite their “clothing tainted” by radiation. Locally, the paper highlighted the “Streator Area Achievers” and a call for state funding to help local counties.

1992: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

By 1992, the front page was dominated by civil unrest. “Uneasy calm grips L.A.” reported on the aftermath of the Rodney King verdict, featuring a prominent photo of U.S. Marines in armored vehicles heading to Los Angeles. Even amidst national turmoil, the Northwest Herald kept readers grounded in local news, reporting on a “Car crashes into wall at Meadowdale” and a welcome “taste of summer” as temperatures soared toward 90 degrees.

2011: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The May 2, 2011, edition of the Daily Chronicle featured one of the most significant headlines of the 21st century: “BIN LADEN DEAD.” The cover paired the global news of the al-Qaida leader’s death with a deeply personal local story. Below the fold, “Event puts focus on hardships premature births cause” detailed a March of Dimes fundraiser at Hopkins Park, illustrating the paper’s commitment to both world-changing events and community health.

2015: Kane County Chronicle

Rounding out our look back, the May 2-3, 2015, Weekend edition of the Kane County Chronicle focused on youth and social issues. The bold headline, “‘THIS DOESN’T END’,” introduced a story about a St. Charles North student task force addressing bullying. The cover also celebrated local triumphs, from “Educators of the Year” honors to a North softball victory, capturing the vibrant, active spirit of the Tri-Cities.