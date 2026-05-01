DOJ investigation hits northern Illinois schools over classroom content questions

Former Trump campaign lawyer Harmeet Dhillon appears at a House Committee on House Administration hearing on "American Confidence in Elections: Protecting Political Speech" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The U.S. Department of Justice says it is investigating dozens of Illinois school districts – including several in northern Illinois – over how they handle lessons related to sexual orientation and gender identity, and whether parents are being notified of opt-out rights.

The inquiries, announced by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, target 36 public school systems across the state. Among them are DeKalb School District 428, Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155, Oregon Community Unit School District 220, Freeport School District 145, and Will County School District 92.

Federal officials say the investigations will look at whether districts include sexual orientation and gender identity in classroom instruction from prekindergarten through 12th grade, and if so, whether parents are informed that they can opt their children out.

The probe is also expected to examine district policies on access to bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams.

In a news release, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said the division is focused on ensuring parents are not “kept in the dark” about classroom instruction and that schools follow federal law, including Title IX.

The Justice Department emphasized that the investigations are preliminary and that no findings have been made.

The announcement did not include specific allegations against individual districts, and it is unclear how many — if any — have received formal notice of the inquiry or what prompted their inclusion on the list.

Full list of Illinois school districts under investigation:

• Atwood Heights School District 125

• Bloomington Public Schools District 87

• Bluford Unit School District 318

• Buncombe Consolidated School District 43

• Center Cass School District 66

• Central School District 104

• Community High School District 155

• Country Club Hills School District 160

• Crete-Monee School District 201-U

• DeKalb Community Unit School District 428

• East Dubuque Unit School District 119

• Elmwood Park Community Unit School District 401

• Freeport School District 145

• Galena Unit School District 120

• Gillespie Community Unit School District 7

• Iroquois County Community Unit School District 9

• Leyden Community High School District 212

• Lick Creek Community Consolidated School District 16

• Lyons School District 103

• Martinsville Community Unit School District C-3

• Meridian Community Unit School District 223

• Noble Network of Charter Schools

• North Chicago Community Unit School District 187

• North Palos School District 117

• Norwood Elementary School District 63

• O’Fallon Community Consolidated School District 90

• Oak Lawn-Hometown School District 123

• Odin Public School District 722

• Oregon Community Unit School District 220

• Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259

• Reavis Township High School District 220

• Ridgeview Community Unit School District 19

• Stockton Community Unit School District 206

• Tamaroa School District 5

• Thornton Fractional Township High School District 215

• Will County School District 92