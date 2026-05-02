Princeton players attend Moline Combine

Princeton's Jack Oester (14) and Lane Goskusky (3), shown here in last year's playoff game at Bloomington Central Catholic, were among nine Tigers to participate in the IHSA sanctioned combine on Thursday. (Mike vaughn)

The NFL holds combines each year for prospective pro players coming out of college to show their skills and abilities to the NFL teams and coaches.

Illinois this spring has new, similar combine events around the state to help provide high school players with a high interest in playing at the collegiate level better opportunities to present their abilities to college coaches.

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson, who took nine of his football players to the Moline combine on Thursday, is a big fan of the new event.

“It’s the IHSA’s way in trying to help the recruitment process for these high school kids,” Pearson said. “The transfer portal has put a damper on high school kids getting recruited, because it’s a lot easier for college coaches now to log onto the portal where there’s 2,000 to 5,000 athletes depending on the sport looking to find a new home. They don’t have to travel, and they can literally watch game film from whatever college those kids they just competed.

“It’s too bad, because there’s a lot of high school kids that are really, really great players, and they don’t get the look that they had normally been getting because [coaches] go and get a player from the transfer portal.”

Matt Troha of the IHSA estimates there are about 20 combines around the state. Players may only attend one combine in their region. As many as 20 players from each school may participate at no charge.

Participants are run through measurable tests and position specific drills and skills, including 7-on-7s and lineman competition. Full contact is not allowed, and players must wear helmets.

The combines are held during the school day to allow kids to still be able to participate in their spring sports.

Pearson said there were coaches from 36 colleges on hand for Thursday’s event at Moline’s Browning Field turf facility. Princeton’s participants were juniors Abe Longeville and Landyn Kendall, sophomores Jack Oester, Lane Goskusky, Deacon Gutshall and Andrew Giaquinto and freshmen Reece Person, Mason Scruggs and Ethan Knack.

“I thought it was a great opportunity getting to go out and showcase my own skills in front of a lot of different coaches from all different levels and getting to go up against some of the best players in the state,” Goskusky said. “I think the atmosphere and the competition was phenomenal and there was a lot of great respect and sportsmanship between athletes no matter what team we were from. It was all very well ran. I definitely hope to be going back next year if they have it again.”

Princeton was one of the smallest schools on hand and Pearson said his players competed well going up against players from much larger schools.

“You can either be intimidated or relish the fact, ‘Hey, you’re going against a very talented young man, and it’s only going to make you better,” he said. “Our kids were very gung-ho and interested in making as many reps as they could and took advantage of the top competition. Our kids were willing to challenge their bigger school’s best. It was good to see as a coach that our kids were willing to compete and work their tails off. You can’t put a price tag on that.”

Pearson said the event was well-organized and exceeded his expectations.

“I was a little apprehensive about going. ... ‘Is this going to be worth our kids’ time?’ After we went, I was very, very, very pleased how organized it was,” he said. “Got to give a lot of credit to the Moline football staff, because I thought they organized a tremendous event and went very, very smoothly. There wasn’t a lot of fluff. Everything was football specific as far as the drill work.

“I think Coach Morrissey blew the whistle at 9:59 a.m. and ended the combine, which was supposed to end at 10. I certainly looking forward to doing it again.”

Pearson said there were some scholarships offered at the event.