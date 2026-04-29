Batavia grad Quinn Urwiler reunited with former NIU coach Thomas Hammock in Seattle

Northern Illinois University's linebacker Quinn Urwiler, right, celebrates his interception during the 2025 game, while taking on Kent State held at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Former NIU linebacker and Batavia grad Quinn Urwiler was one of three former 2025 Huskies who received an invitation this week to continue playing football professionally.

Urwiler will attend the reigning Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp, where former NIU head coach Thomas Hammock is the running backs coach.

Cyrus McGarrell was drafted by the Montreal Alouettes in the 2026 CFL Draft. Cornerback Donte Harrison will attend the Baltimore Ravens rookie minicamp.

“We couldn’t be prouder of these young men,” said interim head coach Rob Harley, who took over for Hammock in February. “They’ve earned this opportunity through years of hard work, discipline and commitment to getting one percent better every single day. Seeing them take the next step to the NFL and CFL is a special moment for NIU.”

Defensive end George Gumbs, who played with the Huskies from 2021-2023 before transferring to Florida, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round, No. 156 overall.

McGarrell becomes the 14th NIU player to be drafted in the CFL Draft and the first since Cole Tucker was selected by the Calgary Stampeders with the fourth pick in 2023. The Alouettes selected McGarrell with the No. 64 overall pick in the seventh round.

“We’re excited to watch their journeys continue. They’re ready for this challenge, and we’ll be cheering them on every step of the way,” Harley said.

Last season, Harrison played in 10 games with NIU and started nine. The Washington, D.C. native finished with 30 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception. Harrison was a key piece in a defensive unit that ranked 15th ranked passing defense in the FBS.

Urwiler served as a team captain in 2025 and earned all-conference honors in his final season, finishing with 141 tackles (71 solo) and 7.5 tackles for loss. Urwiler led the FBS in solo tackles per game with 5.92 and ranked third in tackles per game with 11.8. His 141 tackles were most by an NIU player since 1992 and the former walk-on became only the fourth NIU player to record at least 140 tackles in a single season since 1990.

McGarrell joined NIU in 2021 and served as a rotational piece in the secondary and special teams player during his time with the Huskies, appearing in 39 games and earning Academic All-MAC honors twice. The Windsor, Ontario native played in all 26 games during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Both Baltimore and Seattle rookie camps will begin on Friday, May 1. Montreal will begin its training camp in Quebec City on Sunday, May 10 with the first regular season game scheduled for Thursday, June 4.