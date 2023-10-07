Sterling rallies from 21 points down, but comes up short in loss to Quincy

STERLING – The Quincy Blue Devils defeated the Sterling Golden Warriors 35-33 on Friday night at Roscoe Eades Stadium.

Here are the takeaways from the Week 7 game:

Sterling rallies from 21-point deficit, turns first half into shootout

The Golden Warriors fell behind by 21 points in the first quarter but rallied to an 8-point deficit by halftime.

Quarterback Bradyn Little put the Blue Devils up 7-0 less than three minutes into the game, eluding the pass rush on a fourth-and-16 before outrunning a pursuing defender for a 16-yard touchdown.

Little hit wide receiver Tykell Hammers up the seam for a 19-yard touchdown on the next drive for a 13-0 lead with 6:23 to play. Sterling linebacker Andre Klaver blocked the point after attempt.

Little hooked up with Hammers again on a short pass to his right on a first-and-21 late in the first quarter. Hammers raced down the right sideline and made a cut to the inside near the 5-yard line on the 59-yard touchdown reception. Quincy took a 21-0 lead with 15.1 seconds to play after the tip-drill two-point conversion pass.

But Sterling rallied with a four-touchdown second quarter. Quarterback Drew Nettleton went 11-for-17 passing for 157 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Golden Warriors’ charge. Nettleton hit wide receiver Kaedon Phillips in the right flat for a 10-yard TD with 7:27 to play in the first half on a third-and-6, drawing Sterling within 21-7.

Phillips picked a Little deep pass and returned it about 50 yards to the Quincy 8 on the ensuing drive. On the next play, Klaver slipped a tackle, then bounced the run to the left edge for an 8-yard touchdown as Sterling drew within 21-14 with 5:32 to play in the half.

Nettleton hooked up with a wide-open Mason Emin deep down the right sideline after a pump fake for a 73-yard touchdown to draw within 28-21 with 4:27 to play in the half.

Quincy running back Jeraius Rice fumbled the ensuing kickoff return, and Sterling recovered at the Quincy 15. Drew Nettleton stood in the pocket, absorbed a hit and got the pass off to Klaver over the middle for a 21-yard touchdown. Sterling drew within 28-27 with 3:26 to play after the missed point after attempt.

A long kickoff return set up Quincy at the Sterling 19 with just over three minutes left in the half. Little capped another Blue Devils’ scoring drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Hammers on a slant for a 35-27 lead with 42.9 seconds left in the half.

Little passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown in the first half. Rice rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown and totaled 97 receiving yards, and Hammers caught five passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns before the break.

Defenses step up in second half, Sterling comes up a two-point conversion short

Sterling stopped a Quincy drive deep into its territory by forcing a fumble, recovered by Gavin Church at its own 12, with 11:02 to play to keep the score 35-27.

Nettleton threw his fourth and final touchdown pass of the game to Klaver on a 14-yarder over the middle with 2:07 to play to draw within 35-33, but the two-point conversion pass fell incomplete.

Sterling had one last chance to win it with a defensive stop in the final two minutes, but couldn’t get the job done.

A 5-yard pass from Little to Adon Byquist on fourth-and-3 sealed the win with under 40 seconds left.