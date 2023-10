FORRESTON – The Forreston Cardinals rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit for a 22-21 victory over the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons on their home field on Saturday afternoon.

Owen Mulder paced the Cardinals with 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, while Micah Nelson rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Nelson also caught a 55-yard pass from Brady Gill.