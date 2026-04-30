Historical covers for April 30: Dillinger pals are found in a Chicago suburb

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 30. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the search for notorious outlaws to the seismic shifts in national justice and world conflict.

1934: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

On April 30, 1934, the front page was dominated by the hunt for public enemy No. 1. The headline “Dillinger Pals Are Found in a Chicago Suburb” detailed the pursuit of the infamous gang. Alongside the crime reporting, the community was dealing with local mysteries like the “Missing Girl Still is Gone” and administrative updates regarding the “Sale of Wet Goods” following the end of Prohibition. It was a day defined by high-stakes drama and the evolving laws of a post-Depression era.

1945: The Dixon Evening Telegraph

By 1945, the news was centered on the closing chapters of World War II. The Telegraph led with “Expect New Surrender Offer,” reflecting the imminent collapse of Nazi Germany as the 9th Army contacted Russian forces. The page also carried a somber “Bulletin” about the horrors found in concentration camps. Locally, the community stayed connected to the war effort through stories of local soldiers and the dedication of the aircraft carrier Franklin D. Roosevelt.

1975: The Streator Daily Times-Press

The April 30, 1975, edition captured a historic turning point in American history: “Communist tide crushes Indochina.” The lead story detailed the fall of Saigon and the final days of the Vietnam War. Closer to home, the paper covered legislative battles over a “Container deposit bill” and reported on “Steel giants” announcing hefty gains. This edition juxtaposed the end of a long overseas conflict with the everyday economic and environmental concerns of Illinois residents.

1992: The Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Rounding out the selection, the April 30, 1992, edition focused on domestic turmoil following the “L.A. cops acquitted” verdict in the Rodney King trial. The page featured powerful imagery of protestors and reports of the ensuing violence. In contrast to the national unrest, local stories highlighted community respect, such as “Firefighters, citizens salute Chief Helfert,” and health warnings about how “That carton of milk may be deceiving you.”