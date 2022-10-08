October 08, 2022
A look at Week 7 of high school football in the Sauk Valley

By Ty Reynolds

Newman's Cody McBride (31) sprints down the field against Hall during their Three Rivers Mississippi game Friday night at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. (Jen Heredia for Shaw Local)

Friday’s results

Sterling 56, Rock Island 19: Game story. Photos

Dixon 21, Genoa-Kingston 19: Game story. Photos

North Boone 54, Rock Falls 13: Roundup

Newman 20, Hall 18: Game story. Photos

Erie-Prophetstown 33, Bureau Valley 0: Game story

Morrison 55, Orion 13: Roundup

Fulton 30, Forreston 28: Game story

Eastland Pearl City 61, West Carroll 0: Roundup

AFC 26, Galva 8: Roundup

Polo 60, River Ridge 14: Roundup

Saturday’s games

Byron at Oregon, 1 p.m.

West Central at Milledgeville, 1 p.m.

Amboy-LaMoille at Bushnell-Prairie City, 2 p.m.

