June 30, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Lucas Pauley, Dixon Main Street

By John Sahly
The much-anticipated Reagan Run 5K in Dixon kicks off at 8 a.m. July 5 and is preceded by the Reagan Kids’ Fun Run at 7:30 a.m.

File photo: The much-anticipated Reagan Run 5K in Dixon kicks off at 8 a.m. July 5 and is preceded by the Reagan Kids’ Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. (Photo provided by the Reagan Run 5K Committee)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 30 featured Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Dixon Main Street Marketing Director Lucas Pauley.

Topics discussed include the chamber’s involvement with the 2025 Dixon Petunia Festival including their “Brush and Bloom” event July 4, Reagan Run on July 5 and the festival parade July 6 along with other activities including a “Business After Business” networking gathering July 17 and the Discover Dixon Golf Outing July 18 plus a look at the Downtown Dixon Banner program and Mural artwork in Dixon.

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.