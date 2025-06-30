Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Lucas Pauley, Dixon Main Street

File photo: The much-anticipated Reagan Run 5K in Dixon kicks off at 8 a.m. July 5 and is preceded by the Reagan Kids’ Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. (Photo provided by the Reagan Run 5K Committee)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 30 featured Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Dixon Main Street Marketing Director Lucas Pauley.

Topics discussed include the chamber’s involvement with the 2025 Dixon Petunia Festival including their “Brush and Bloom” event July 4, Reagan Run on July 5 and the festival parade July 6 along with other activities including a “Business After Business” networking gathering July 17 and the Discover Dixon Golf Outing July 18 plus a look at the Downtown Dixon Banner program and Mural artwork in Dixon.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.