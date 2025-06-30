Sterling nonprofit heads up skydive to support PTSD awareness, mission to help Sauk Valley’s veterans

Austin “Ghost” Hannabarger exits the plane Friday, June 27, 2025, with his tandem jumper during a PTSD awareness outing at the Chicagoland Skydiving Center in Rochelle. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCHELLE — In observance of PTSD Awareness Day, a Sterling nonprofit serving veterans and their families brought together 13 volunteers who jumped out of a perfectly good airplane Friday at the Chicagoland Skydiving Center in Rochelle.

It’s the first year the Valor Support Project, a faith-based nonprofit, has put on the event and is hoping to expand it next year. VSP Founder and retired Army Sgt. Floyd Dunn of Sterling said he got a great response when advertising the event on Facebook, with 11 local businesses donating $250 per jumper.

“I could never do it myself,” Floyd said. “I had so many people reach out wanting to be a part of it.”

Nearly all volunteer skydivers were veterans, but only veteran John Olalde has ever made the jump before, he said.

“It’s such a rush when you come down,” Floyd, who did not jump, said of his previous experience skydiving.

Olalde’s first experience with jumping out of a plane was in Australia in the military, but “I backed up” and “chickened out,” he said. “That’s a different type of height.”

The first time he successfully made the jump was with Floyd at the skydiving center, Olalde said. “It’s a serious rush. A really free feeling”

Getting ready to do it for the second time, Olalde said, “I’m excited. A little nervous.”

Floyd’s wife, VSP CEO Ember Dunn, volunteered to jump as well. As a first timer, she was filled with nerves, Ember said, adding that because she is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, “I’m not supposed to be up that high.”

But “it’s a good thing to support,” Ember said.

She’s currently working on her master’s degree in psychology to become a therapist.

“I can’t tell people to face their fears if I don’t face mine,” she said.

The volunteer skydivers split up into groups of three and made the leap with their tandem jumpers.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Austin “Ghost” Hanabarger exits the plane Friday, June 27, 2025, with his tandem jumper. Austin was one of 13 skydivers who volunteered to make the jump in support of PTSD awareness. (Alex T. Paschal)

“Absolutely amazing,” Austin “Ghost” Hanabarger said of his time in the sky. “Round two. Let’s go again.”

“Fantastic. I’d totally do it again,” Dacia Borton of Sterling said.

Right now “they’re only thinking about this [skydiving]. They’re not thinking about anything else,” which is rare for veterans who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder, Floyd said.

He said the event wasn’t intended to make money, but to bring area veterans together and build camaraderie as the organization only received its 501(c)(3) status in July 2024.

So far, VSP has helped 13 families in the Sauk Valley and they’re currently raising money for one family for a wheelchair lift. The organization is also partnering with Main Squeeze, a mobile drink business, where they receive $1 for every drink that’s sold.

Floyd said he decided to start VSP after working with another veterans nonprofit that wasn’t helping “in the way that I wanted to help.”

Many years ago, Floyd said, he was really struggling and was saved by, essentially, a guardian angel.

“I want more to be saved. They just need someone to help without judging them,” he said.

For information, visit valorsupportproject.com. To learn more about PTSD awareness go to https://www.ptsd.va.gov.