Dixon erases 10-point deficit, tops Genoa-Kingston in overtime

GENOA – With the weather getting chillier and approaching the freezing line, the Genoa-Kingston Cogs and Dixon Dukes looked to get Friday’s game over in a hurry.

After a quick first half that took only about 50 minutes, the game eventually went into overtime. In the extra session, the Dukes outlasted the hosts 21-19 after a Cogs’ two-point conversion try failed on a fumbled snap.

Tied at 13 at the end of regulation, the Dukes’ Aiden Wiseman scored from 4 yards out in the first overtime possession, and a two-point pass from Tyler Shaner to Cullen Shaner was good for an eight-point lead.

The Cogs’ ensuing drive saw Nathan Kleba heave a long TD pass to Ethan Vasak near the far right pylon. However, the failed snap on the two-point try gave the Dukes a big win that spoiled the Cogs’ homecoming game.

“What a great game,” Dukes coach Jared Shaner said. “This is what high school football is all about. The weather got cold tonight, two teams battled each other, it comes down to overtime and it literally comes down to the final play of the game. I’m so proud of our kids and the way they responded. It’s a tough place to play, and [the Cogs] are a great football team.”

Dixon's Tyler Shaner carries the ball for a gain against Genoa-Kingston on Friday in Genoa. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

The Dukes (5-2) nearly scored on their first possession of the game, but a short touchdown pass was called back due to a holding penalty. That drive ended with a dropped fourth down pass at the Cogs’ 2-yard line.

After the turnover, the Cogs (5-2) methodically drove down into the Dukes’ red zone and Jorge Leon put the first points on the board with a 30-yard field goal with 11:10 to go in the second quarter.

The next drive for the Dukes ended on a pass play, also: Vasak came up with an interception at his own 48 with 9:17 in the half. The Cogs wound up punting that next possession away, but got the ball back on a muffed punt return. The Dukes’ Rylan Ramsdell called for a fair catch near his own 20, but dropped the ball. Dakota Dynek pounced on the ball at the Cogs’ 10 to grab the ball back. That turnover led to a 10-yard passing TD from Kleba to Traven Atterberry for a 10-0 lead.

Wiseman put the Dukes on the board with a 5-yard run with 1:24 left in the first half to get his team within 10-7. Wiseman reached 100 rushing yards on his TD, one that came after the Dukes faced a first-and-25 at one point.

“We just all got in the huddle and we were like, ‘We’re scoring on this play,’” Wiseman said of the long-yardage situation. “We punched it in, the line opened a great hole, and it was just a great offensive drive.”

Penalties hurt the Dukes in the first half, with 55 yards on four flags – 30 of those yards came on the Cogs’ final drive in the first half, one that ended with a missed 46-yard field goal by Leon.

Genoa-Kingston's Maddox Lavender looks for running room against Dixon on Friday in Genoa. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

After the Cogs’ first drive of the second half was stopped on downs at the Dukes’ 5, Wiseman had his number called for most of Dixon’s plays on the next drive. Wiseman ended that drive with his second TD, this one from 1 yard out, to give the Dukes a small lead at 13-10 with 1:22 left in the third quarter.

Wiseman had tallied 175 yards on the ground when he scored his second TD, and ended the game with 188 yards on 24 carries.

“This is a great victory for us to come on the road to their homecoming,” Wiseman said. “We came here, did what we had to do, and just came out on top.

Maddox Lavender blocked the Dukes’ extra-point kick on Wiseman’s second score, and it wound up mattering.

The Cogs put together another clock-milking drive in the fourth quarter, but it ended with a 25-yard field goal from Leon from the left hash 9.7 seconds with left in regulation.

Brady Bewick led the Cogs’ running game with 120 yards on 32 carries.

“We knew this was going to be a big game, but we just got to bounce back and show who we really are,” Vasak said. “We played our hearts out and gave it all we had.”