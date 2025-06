Flanked by kids Tianna, 6, and TJ, 3, Travis Shroyer of Dixon has a family picture taken Saturday, June 28, 2025, on top of a farming sprayer at Rock Falls Tourism’s Touch-a-Truck event. (Alex T. Paschal)

Trucks, tractors, rat rods and cars were all on display Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Rock Falls Tourism’s Touch-a-Truck event. Over 170 vehicles were made available for one of the largest events of this type in the region. Kids and adults alike spent the day checking out the unique rides along with grabbing food and drink and cooling off in a shower set up by the Rock Falls Fire Department.