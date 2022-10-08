Fulton scores late, holds off Forreston for NUIC road win

FORRESTON – In a roller coaster of a football game that featured wild lead swings, special team gaffes, penalties, turnovers and disputed calls, Fulton held on to beat Forreston 30-28 in an NUIC game Friday night.

“We were lucky the clock ran out at the end,” Fulton coach Patrick Lower said. “It wasn’t pretty, and we were fortunate to get out with the win.”

Dom Kramer threw a halfback-option touchdown pass to Baylen Damhoff in triple coverage with 3:22 left for the final margin of victory.

“We just put that play in this week,” Kramer said. “I just threw it up and he made the catch.”

The score came on third down, and Forreston coach Keynon Janicke felt the back was in motion and vehemently protested the non-call.

“I was nervous going in,” Damhoff said. “But, my coach said I was taller than everyone and to go get the ball.”

Forreston's Owen Mulder jumps over a pile of players to gain a first down Friday night against Fulton. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Forreston outgained Fulton by 130 yards, but was hurt by numerous miscues, the most serious allowing Conner Sheridan to take a line-drive squib kick 60 yards for a touchdown with 10 seconds left in the first half.

“We can’t have that,” Janicke said. “We played good enough to have running clock in the first half, but made too many mistakes. That’s hurt us all year.”

On the strength of two touchdowns by Johnny Kobler and another by Micah Nelson, Forreston recovered from an early turnover to take a 22-3 lead before Sheridan’s score. The Cardinals had 369 yards of total offense.

In the second half, the Steamers put together their most impressive drive, going 63 yards in 14 plays to pull within 22-16 on a Lukas Schroeder 2-yard touchdown. They converted twice on fourth down during the drive.

Ben Fosdick then had an interception after Ryan Eads blinsided Forreston quarterback Brock Smith. On the next play, it was Brayden Dykstra (12-for-23 passing, 134 yards, INT) finding Damhoff for a 39-yard bomb and 23-22 lead, their first since a Endi Qunaj field goal made it 3-0.

Forreston's Micah Nelson gets a block from Kaleb Sanders as he runs the ball Friday night against Fulton. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Fulton had a chance to increase the lead after blocking a punt, but a staunch Cardinal defense forced a three-and-out.

That’s where Smith took charge. First it was a 17-yard run, and then a 15-yard ramble that caught another 15 yards on a facemask penalty. In what Janicke thought was an inadvertant whistle, Smith broke free and ran untouched into the end zone.

“We played with a lot of heart,” Janicke said.

Still, it was a first-and-10 at the 31-yard line, and Smith eventually found the goal line five plays later for a 28-23 Forreston lead midway through the fourth quarter.

“Forreston is so disciplined at what they do,” Lower said.