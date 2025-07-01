Sterling home damaged by fire, pets perish

STERLING — A Sterling woman’s pets died and most of her belongings were destroyed in a structure fire Monday, June 30, at 708 W. 12th St., Sterling, fire officials said.

According to a news release, a call to Sterling Fire Station 1 at 4:27 p.m. Monday sent the Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, CGH EMS and Sterling Police Department to the home for a report of a possible extinguished structure fire.

Fire units arrived to find the occupant outside. She stated she had returned home from work and found her home to have had a fire in it. Firefighters, using thermal imaging cameras, confirmed the fire was extinguished; however, there was significant damage to the kitchen area and smoke throughout the home.

The occupant lost most of her pets and most belongings, according to Sterling Fire Chief David Northcutt. Officials have not released information about how many pets died in the fire.

A Sterling Fire Department investigator and a Sterling police detective completed an investigation and found the fire to be accidental in nature, according to the release.

Neither the home’s occupant nor the responders sustained any injuries.

ComEd and NICOR also responded to the scene and Sterling’s Code Enforcement will follow up Tuesday, July 1, according to the release.