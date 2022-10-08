SVM football roundup: Polo routs River Ridge for fifth win of season

Polo amassed 436 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in a 60-14 win over River Ridge in an eight-man game Friday night at home.

Brock Soltow was the bell cow for the Marcos (5-2), taking 11 carries for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Soltow’s scores came on runs of 63, 45, 62 and 28 yards; he also had an 80-yard pick six. He is now just 62 yards shy of 3,000 yards rushing in his Polo career.

Avery Grenoble added 66 rushing yards and a score on six carries. Noah Dewey (57 yards) and Brady Wolber (47 yards) each had two carries and a touchdown. All 436 of Polo’s yards came on the ground, and the Marcos allowed just 204 total yards for River Ridge (3-4).

Grenoble scored from 14 yards out, then Soltow ran in from 63, 45 and 62 yards to make it 30-0 in the second quarter, before his interception return for a score. He added a 28-yard TD run, then Dewey scored from 54 yards out to finish off the Marcos’ 38-point second quarter and give them a 54-0 halftime lead.

Wolber scored on a 42-yard run before Seth Nicholas (3 rushes, 129 yards) scored a pair of touchdowns on runs of 60 and 56 yards to cap the scoring

Polo's Avery Grenoble twists and turns to gain yards Friday night against River Ridge. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

North Boone 54, Rock Falls 13: The Rockets (0-7) couldn’t keep up with the Vikings (2-5) in a Big Northern Conference loss in Poplar Grove.

Morrison 55, Orion 13: The Mustangs rolled to a Three Rivers Rock win at E.M. “Bud” Cole Field, turning a 20-7 halftime lead into a running-clock rout of the Chargers (3-4, 2-2).

Morrison (3-4, 2-2) scored on its first drive of the second half, then pushed the lead to 34-7 midway through the third quarter on Brady Anderson’s 50-yard touchdown run. The Mustangs led 41-7 early in the fourth quarter, then tacked on two more scores to finish off the victory.

Eastland-Pearl City 61, West Carroll 0: The Wildcatz scored six first-half touchdowns to dominate the rival Thunder (0-7, 0-6) in an NUIC game in Lanark.

EPC (2-5, 2-5) led 14-0 with 3:57 left in the first quarter, then tacked on another score 1:15 later to take a 21-0 lead through the opening period. Another touchdown 52 seconds into the second quarter made it 28-0, then the Wildcatz scored again with 7:04 left in the first half for a 35-0 lead; they added another touchdown before the break.

EPC stretched it to 48-0 midway through the third quarter, then scored with less than two minutes left in the third for a 55-0 lead.

AFC 26, Galva 8: The Raiders picked up their fourth win in the last five weeks, defeating the Wildcats in an eight-man game at Mel Barron Field in Franklin Grove.

Since an 0-2 start, AFC (4-3) has contested wins over Alden-Hebron, South Beloit and now Galva, with a forfeit win over Parkview Christian Academy in Week 4.