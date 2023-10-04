Sauk Valley Media football preview capsules for Week 7 of the 2023 season

WESTERN BIG 6

Quincy (6-0, 4-0) at Sterling (3-3, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Sterling 34, Quincy 28, OT (2022 Week 6)

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling evened its season record with a 13-3 win over undefeated Geneseo in Week 6. Quarterback Drew Nettleton threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to receiver Mason Emin for a 7-3 halftime lead. Cornerback Cale Ledergerber and a flock of Golden Warriors teammates made a huge fourth-down stop at the goal line to force a turnover on downs and secure the win in the final seconds. Quarterback Joseph Holcomb ran for a 99-yard touchdown on the final play of the game. Prior to the final play, Sterling had only 31 rushing yards and 43 passing yards.

About the Blue Devils: Quincy has scored at least 34 points in every game this season and is allowing 16.3 points per game defensively. The Blue Devils and Golden Warriors have played and beaten two common opponents this season: United Township and Galesburg.

Friday Night Drive pick: Quincy

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Rockford Christian (0-6, 0-6) at Dixon (6-0, 6-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Dixon 57, Rockford Christian 8 (2022 Week 3)

About the Dukes: Dixon has already clinched a playoff berth and is off to its first 6-0 start since 2017, a season it finished 10-2 with a loss in the Class 4A quarterfinals. The Dukes beat Winnebago 62-12 in Week 6 in their homecoming game. Aiden Wiseman rushed 12 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns, and Tyler Shaner went 10-for-12 passing with two touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Brady Lawrence rushed for two touchdowns, and Tyson Dambman caught six passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

About the Royal Lions: Rockford Christian has accumulated a 2-27 record over the past four seasons. The Royal Lions have allowed 295 points this season — the most in the Big Northern Conference. They lost 56-7 to Rockford Lutheran in Week 6, a team Dixon beat 42-0 in Week 5.

FND pick: Dixon

Oregon Austin Egyed (2) is knocked off his feet by Byron's Kye Aken (29) as he tries to return a kickoff at Landers-Loomis Field. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Rock Falls (1-5, 1-5) at Oregon (3-3, 3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Oregon 46, Rock Falls 0 (2022 Week 8)

About the Rockets: Rock Falls lost 33-14 to North Boone in Week 6. Five of the Rockets’ six opponents this season have a record of 3-3 or better, including two 6-0 teams (Dixon and Byron). The Rockets defeated Rockford Christian 21-16 in Week 5 for their only win of the season so far.

About the Hawks: Oregon beat Stillman Valley 28-7 in Week 6. Logan Weems rushed 29 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns, and Jack Washburn went 9-for-13 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown. Josh Crandall caught three passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, and Austin Egyed caught five passes for 58 yards. The Hawks can end a nine-year playoff drought with two wins over the next three weeks against teams with a combined 4-14 record.

FND pick: Oregon

Newman’s Mac Hanrahan avoids a tackle against Bureau Valley. (Alex T. Paschal)

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Hall (3-3, 1-2) at Newman (5-1, 1-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Newman 20, Hall 18 (2022 Week 7)

About the Comets: Newman matched 2022′s season win total with a 20-14 win over Bureau Valley in Week 6. Carter Rude scored the game-winning touchdown on a 25-yard run and totaled 57 rushing yards on seven carries. Evan Bushman went 9-for-18 passing for 144 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Daniel Kelly had a 42-yard reception and a 2-yard touchdown run, Brady Grennan rushed for 47 yards on 10 carries, and Isaiah Williams caught two passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

About the Red Devils: Hall stormed back from a 16-point deficit for a 32-24 win over Illinois Valley Central in Week 6. The Red Devils’ three wins this season came against teams with a combined 1-17 record. Braden Curran rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win.

FND pick: Newman

Princeton (5-1, 2-0) at Bureau Valley (3-3, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 0 (2022 Week 8)

About the Storm: Bureau Valley lost 20-14 to Newman in Week 6. Bryce Helms had a 42-yard pick-six in the first quarter. Brady Hartz rushed for 70 yards on nine carries with a long run of 40 yards, and Elijah Endress rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown to go with 42 receiving yards.

About the Tigers: Princeton is on a four-game winning streak following a 22-21 upset loss to Morrison in Week 2. The Tigers handed Kewanee its first loss of the season by a score of 37-14 in Week 6. Casey Etheridge scored three touchdowns, Will Lott threw for two touchdowns, and Ace Christiansen rushed for 184 yards and one touchdown.

FND pick: Princeton

Morrison's Colton Bielema gains yardage during the MHS homecoming game. (Photos by Steve Siefken/Shaw Media)

Rockridge (5-1, 4-0) at Morrison (6-0, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Rockridge 36, Morrison 24 (2022 Week 6)

About the Mustangs: Morrison has limited opposing teams to 14 points or fewer in every game except one this season (Princeton, Week 2 - 21 points). The Mustangs won Class 2A state championships in 2009 and 2011 and are 6-0 for the first time since 2019. They’re averaging 38.5 points per game and have scored 40 or more points in four games.

About the Rockets: Rockridge has won five straight games following a 12-7 Week 1 loss to Newman. The Rockets beat Monmouth-Roseville 28-13 in Week 6 — the team Morrison beat 41-12 in Week 5. They’ve scored at least 28 points in every game since Week 2.

FND pick: Morrison

Erie-Prophetstown (1-5, 1-2) at Riverdale (0-6, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Erie-Prophetstown 42, Riverdale 6 (2021 Week 6)

About the Panthers: Erie-Prophetstown beat Orion 35-34 in Week 6 for its first win of the season. Running back Demetree Larson caught the final touchdown and the game-winning two-point conversion and also compiled 134 receiving yards, 75 rushing yards, a forced fumble and an interception. Quarterback Jeremiah Kochevar passed for 239 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Justus Hough added 118 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and 10 receiving yards.

About the Rams: Riverdale has lost every game by at least three touchdowns this year. The Rams scored over 20 points just once this season (in a 55-22 loss to Monmouth-Roseville). They’ve allowed 287 points this season, the most in the Three Rivers West by 94 points.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

NONCONFERENCE

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5-1, 2-0) at Forreston (6-0, 6-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Forreston 40, Gibson City-Melvin Sibley 12 (2022 Week 8)

About the Cardinals: Forreston beat Stockton 22-8 in Week 6. Owen Mulder rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns, Micah Nelson rushed for 71 yards, and Kaleb Sanders rushed for 45 yards and one touchdown. The Cardinals have allowed only 70 points this season (11.7 points per game) — the second-lowest total in the NUIC this year.

About the Falcons: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley is on a four-game winning streak, defeating El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Fisher and Fieldcrest over the last month. The Week 6 win over Fieldcrest came by a score of 40-14. The Falcons have not allowed more than 16 points in a game this season.

FND pick: Forreston

Fulton's Jimmy Crimmins (24) comes over to celebrate with Baylen Damhoff (22) after he caught a pass and powered his way into the end zone. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE

Durand-Pecatonica (5-1, 5-1) at Fulton (4-2, 4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Fulton 31, Durand-Pecatonica 22 (2022 Week 3)

About the Steamers: Fulton has won four straight games following an 0-2 start. The Steamers beat Galena 18-7 in Week 6. Dom Kramer threw two touchdown passes — a 16-yarder to Baylen Damhoff and a 14-yarder to Jacob Huisenga. A.J. Boardman rushed for a 29-yard touchdown.

About the Rivermen: Durand-Pecatonica has scored the second-most points (253) and allowed the third-fewest (78) in the NUIC this season. The Rivermen lost 48-27 to Lena-Winslow in Week 6, snapping a five-game winning streak. Du-Pec earned three shutout wins in a row from Weeks 2-4 against Eastland-Pearl City, Dakota and West Carroll.

FND pick: Durand-Pecatonica

Eastland-Pearl City (1-5, 0-5) at Lena-Winslow (6-0, 5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lena-Winslow 60, Eastland-Pearl City 6 (2022 Week 1)

About the Wildcatz: Eastland-Pearl City beat Aurora Central Catholic 40-15 in Week 6. Jaxsyn Kempel rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, Draven Zier rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns, and Will Birchen rushed for 37 yards and two touchdowns. Adam Awender had an 82-yard kickoff return touchdown.

About the Panthers: Lena-Winslow is on a 25-game winning streak dating back to the 2021 season. The Panthers have scored the most points (296) and allowed the fewest (63) in the NUIC this season.

FND pick: Lena-Winslow

Stockton (2-4, 1-4) at West Carroll (0-6, 0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Stockton 64, West Carroll 8 (2022 Week 5)

About the Thunder: West Carroll has been shut out in five out of six games this season. The Thunder allowed the most points (308) and scored the fewest (20) in the NUIC this season.

About the Blackhawks: Stockton lost 22-8 to Forreston in Week 6. The Blackhawks’ wins were against Heyworth and Eastland-Pearl City.

FND pick: Stockton

Amboy's Quinn Leffelman (21) catches a pass as Milledgeville's Spencer Nye (46) chases him. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (6-0, 5-0) at Ashton-Franklin Center (1-5, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Amboy 1, AFC 0, forfeit (2021 Week 7)

About the Clippers: Amboy beat Milledgeville 32-20 in Week 6 to remain undefeated. Running back Landon Whelchel rushed 16 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Eddie Jones threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Troy Anderson.

About the Raiders: Ashton-Franklin Center is on a four-game losing streak following a 34-33 Week 2 win over Alden-Hebron. The Raiders are averaging 17.3 points and allowing 46.2 points per game.

FND pick: Amboy

Milledgeville (5-1, 4-1) at Pawnee/Lincolnwood (4-2, 1-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: First eight-man matchup

About the Missiles: Milledgeville lost 32-20 to Amboy in Week 6. Connor Nye passed for 192 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards and one touchdown. Karter Livengood caught a 44-yard touchdown pass, and Konner Johnson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass. Micah Toms-Smith rushed for 69 yards and racked up 70 receiving yards.

About the Indians: Pawnee/Lincolnwood beat West Prairie/Southeastern 30-0 in Week 6. The Indians are averaging 36 points and allowing 21 per game.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon (2-4, 1-2) at Polo (5-1, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First eight-man matchup

About the Marcos: Polo beat Unity Christian 64-0 in Week 6. Brock Soltow rushed five times for 124 yards and one touchdown, caught two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown and threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Noah Dewey on his only attempt of the game. Dewey also had a 25-yard rushing score, Delo Fernandez rushed for two touchdowns, and Gus Mumford nabbed a 55-yard pick-six.

About the Knights: Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon lost its third straight 26-6 to Martinsville in Week 6. The Knights are averaging 26.3 points and allowing 24.5 points per game.

FND pick: Polo