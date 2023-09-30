Sterling holds off Geneseo in Western Big 6 clash

GENESEO – All game long, the defenses for both Sterling and Geneseo controlled their Western Big 6 matchup Friday night at Bob Reade Field.

The penultimate play was the perfect finish for a slugfest between the longtime rivals.

Facing fourth-and-goal at the Sterling 6-yard line, Geneseo running back Jeron Neal broke to the outside on a run to the right. But just when it seemed like he was going to find the end zone for the game-winning touchdown, the Golden Warrior defense stepped up one last time and made another big play.

As Neal broke to the outside, Sterling senior cornerback Cale Ledergerber sprinted to track him down – and won the footrace to the edge. Neal turned the corner, but Ledergerber tripped him up, and the pursuing Sterling defense rallied to keep Neal a yard short of the goal line to preserve the victory.

With the turnover on downs at their own 1-yard line, Sterling was 6 seconds away from victory. Junior quarterback Joseph Holcomb took the shotgun snap and ran right up the middle, breaking through the Geneseo defense and sprinting 99 yards as time expired to give the Golden Warriors a 13-3 win.

That final play more than doubled Sterling’s total yardage in the game, as they had just 74 yards leading up to that final snap.

But the Warriors’ defense was also stellar, and that allowed their one big play on offense in the first 47 minutes, 54 seconds to stand up as the winning score.

On the fly

After struggling to move the ball for most of the first half, Sterling rolled the dice in fourth-and-10 from the Geneseo 32-yard line late in the second quarter.

With Drew Nettleton taking just his third snap at quarterback, he lofted a pass down the left sideline. Mason Emin, running a fly pattern, ran past the Geneseo defender and under the ball, which settled into his hands inside the 5-yard line. He walked the tightrope down the sideline into the end zone for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead.

The play before, Nettleton’s pass in the flat to Emin came up short and bounced to the senior receiver. But the next throw was picture-perfect to give the Golden Warriors the lead.

Defenses shine early

Other than the 32-yard touchdown pass, Sterling managed just 22 yards of total offense in the first half, while Geneseo’s defense clamped down on the run game.

But the Warriors were just as stingy. They had two sacks and seven tackles for loss, and limited the Maple Leafs to 3 yards or fewer on 15 of their 21 running plays in the first half. Kendric Muhammad was blowing things up in the Geneseo backfield nearly every play, and Gage Tate and Wyatt Cassens had sacks.

Geneseo had five pays of seven yards or longer on the first drive, as it drove 63 yards in 14 plays – aided by two third-down penalties on Sterling that gave the Leafs first downs – for a 29-yard field goal from Brayden Combs.

Because of that long opening drive that chewed up 8:41 off the clock, the Leafs dominated time of possession (16:39-8:14) and offensive plays (27-15). But after that initial possession, Sterling’s defense forced the Leafs into a three-and-out, a six-play drive, and a four-play possession that ended the first half. Thanks to the lost-yardage plays, Geneseo had 0 net yards the rest of the half.

For the game, the Maple Leafs finished with 121 yards rushing and 47 yards passing. Neal got going in the second half, running for 74 yards on 16 carries; he had 79 yards on 21 rushes in the game. But even though Geneseo spent much of the second half in Sterling territory, the Warriors’ D always bowed its back and kept the Leafs off the scoreboard.

Missed opportunities

Geneseo moved the ball to start the second half, but Sterling’s defense bowed up and forced a missed 41-yard field goal attempt and a punt.

Andre Klaver fielded the punt at the 4-yard line and returned it 96 yards for a touchdown, but an illegal block brought the ball all the way back to the Sterling 8-yard line. The Golden Warriors went three and out and punted.

But Geneseo also missed a few chances. The Leafs drove inside the Sterling 30-yard line on for of their five second-half drives and had nothing to show for it.

The opening drive got to the 19-yard line, but tackles for loss by Cassens and Muhammad forced a 41-yard field-goal attempt, which was wide left. Three more tackles for loss on the next Geneseo possession resulted in a punt from the Sterling 32, and the next drive fared no better, ending in a turnover on downs at the Sterling 28.