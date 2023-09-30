Newman defense saves day in win over Bureau Valley

STERLING – The Newman Comets beat the Bureau Valley Storm 20-14 in a Three Rivers East game at Roscoe Eades Stadium on Friday night.

Here are the takeaways from the Week 6 game:

Newman shakes off early pick six

Comets sophomore quarterback Evan Bushman had a rough start to the game, throwing a pick-six of approximately 40 yards to Bureau Valley’s Bryce Helms on an underneath route on the third play from scrimmage. Fortunately, he bounced back nicely, leading two Newman scoring drives in the first half.

Bushman led an 81-yard scoring drive on the ensuing possession, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by fullback Daniel Kelly. A 31-yard deep shot from Bushman to wide receiver Isaiah Williams down the right sideline moved the Comets to the Storm 12. Running back Brady Grennan burst forward for a 10-yard gain on the next play, then Kelly plunged up the middle for the touchdown. Kelly’s two-point conversion run gave Newman an 8-6 lead with 5:24 to play in the first quarter.

Newman took a 14-6 lead on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Bushman to Williams with 3:15 remaining in the first half.

Bushman finished the first half 8-for-15 passing for 102 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Isaiah Williams had two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown before the break.

Ryan Partington had two first-half sacks for Newman.

The Comets allowed 29 net yards in the first half and held Bureau Valley running back Elijah Endress to seven yards on four carries.

Newman defense saves the day

Endress burst up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown and hauled in a two-point conversion pass from Helms to tie the game 14-14 with 1:41 to play in the third quarter.

With the game still tied 14-14 with just over three minutes left, the Storm threatened to score the winning touchdown. Senior defensive back Carter Rude came to the rescue for Newman, forcing a turnover that was recovered by Comets at midfield with 3:14 to play. Two plays after Cody McBride made four defenders miss for a 27-yard gain on a jet sweep to move into Bureau Valley territory, Rude got the edge on an outside run and raced down the right sideline for a 25-yard touchdown. Newman took a 20-14 lead with 1:53 to play.

Bureau Valley moved the ball into Newman territory on its final drive of the game, set up by an Endress 35-yard catch-and-run with a broken tackle to the Newman 25. But the Comets defense came up huge again. Senior defensive lineman Caleb Donna got a huge third-down sack to force fourth-and-long, then got the fourth-down sack with 29.6 seconds left to put the game on ice.