New restaurants bring variety to northern Illinois culinary scene in 2024

This is a sample of what's to come when dining at Wild Ginger Bistro in Princeton. (Photo provided by Wild Ginger Bistro)

Northern Illinois’ culinary scene has been heating up in 2024!

The past few months have seen several exciting new restaurants open their doors, offering a diverse range of flavors and experiences. From cozy cafes to upscale dining establishments, there’s something to tantalize every taste bud.

LUXX The Restaurant opened in Sterling in April. The fine-dining experience is located at 4001 E. Lincolnway. The menu features seafood, specially sourced steaks and Italian classics. Entertainment is planned on various dates in The Piano Room, a space off the dining room with a baby grand piano. For more information, visit facebook.com/Luxxrestaurant.

Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar, 411 Great Loop East, Ottawa, opened its doors during Memorial Day weekend at Heritage Harbor. (Derek Barichello)

Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar opened in May in the former Red Dog Grill space at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa. Menu items include wraps, burgers, tacos and a variety of appetizers. Enjoy the gorgeous view of the Illinois River as you relax with a beverage on the patio. Bluegill Boathouse is an Illinois Crafted establishment, which is the hospitality group behind Obscurity Brewing in Elburn, Lodi Tap House in Maple Park and Utica, and Beer.Pizza.Whiskey in Sycamore. For more information, visit bluegillboathouse.com.

To Steki, a Greek and American restaurant, opened in the former Main Street Cafe location in downtown McHenry in May. The historic building was completely remodeled and now includes an outdoor dining patio. The menu highlights Greek cuisine including stuffed grape leaves, Greek sausage, gyros, souvlaki, humus and feta cheese served four ways. The menu also includes American basics: burgers and fries, Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef and more. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine at this new downtown Aurora destination, just a block north of the Paramount Theatre. The owner, Roberto Avila, is known for his Altiro restaurants, with several locations in the western suburbs. Menu items include pastas, risotto, Chicken Vesuvio and Linguini Frutti di Mare, with scallops, shrimp, mussels and calamari in a spicy tomato sauce and more. The Red Room on New York, a piano bar on the lower level, is the perfect spot for cocktails and live music Thursday through Sunday. For more information, visit amoremio-altiro.com.

Hot links, pickled onions, house-made spicy pickles, brisket, pulled pork, corn bread, pork spare ribs, green beans, tater tot casserole and macaroni and cheese are among the dishes at Station One Smokehouse, recently opened at 524 E. Kendall Drive in Yorkville. (Sandy Bressner)

The owners of Station One Smokehouse opened a second location in Yorkville in the summer of 2024. All their meats are cooked on wood, giving the food a classic smokey flavor. The restaurant features cafeteria-style dining where guests walk up to the meat carver and select meats by the slice or half-pound. Standouts include brisket, pastrami and homemade cornbread with melted honey butter. For more information, visit stationonesmokehouse.com/locations/yorkville.

Wild Ginger Bistro and Wine Bar, a farm-to-table restaurant, opened in June in Princeton’s Art District. Most of their ingredients are locally sourced from Mill Road Farms, bringing a fresh taste to the Illinois Valley area. Menu items include soups and salads, and entrees such as miso-glazed pork, lasagna, half a roasted chicken, meat loaf and more, plus rotating chef specials. For more information, visit Wild Ginger Bistro’s Facebook page.

Patrons enjoy drinks and conversation at The Courthouse Tavern in McHenry. The building was the original McHenry County Courthouse when McHenry was still the county seat. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Courthouse McHenry opened in March in the 184-year-old former McHenry County Courthouse building. The two-story tavern has an outdoor patio, and offers live music on select nights. Try one of their specialty crafted cocktails with legal-themed names, like Approach the Bench, Objection, Order in the Court and more. The menu offers small plates such as the Courthouse Shrimp Bowl, crab cakes, Parmesan truffle fries and sliders, as well as artisan flatbreads. Visit thecourthousemchenry.com for more information.

Located in the former Oswego Brewing Company location, this brand-new saloon brings a taste of Nashville to Oswego. Menu items include Nashville-style chicken wings, buttermilk chicken tenders, the Nash Vegas hot chicken sandwich, the Nash Vegas Whiskey sandwich and more. The saloon will offer a full bar, live music and line dancing. For more information, visit the Nash Vegas Facebook page.

Leilani Asian Fusion in downtown Aurora launched in August. (Photo provided by Leilani Asian Fusion. )

Leilani Asian Fusion, a brand-new restaurant located just a block north of the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora, opened in August. The cuisine is a blend of Filipino and Pan-Asian traditions. The menu includes inventive takes on sushi, steak, vegetarian dishes, boba (bubble tea), signature cocktails and much more. Visit the Forbidden City, the restaurant’s 1,200-square-foot, 75-seat underground lounge that conjures images from Southeast Asian nightclubs. The lounge offers rum-inspired craft cocktails, beer and wine. For more information, visit leilaniasianfusion.com.