Leonetta Rizzi out as head of McHenry County Mental Health Board; departure follows strife over sales tax

The McHenry County Mental Health Board has parted ways with its executive director, Leonetta Rizzi.

In an email to the County Board dated March 28, McHenry County Administrator Peter Austin wrote that the Mental Health Board “decided to terminate its employment agreement” with Rizzi and that Mental Health Board President Connee Meschini gave written notice to Rizzi that afternoon. Her departure was effective immediately, Austin wrote.

Leonetta Rizzi is executive director of the McHenry County Mental Health Board.

Meschini disputed Rizzi was terminated, telling the Northwest Herald Thursday it was “mutual.” Meschini confirmed Rizzi is no longer at the board as of March 28 but said “she did a great job.”

The Mental Health Board met March 25 and went into a closed session to discuss personnel matters. When the board came out of closed session, there was no indication on a video recording of the meeting that the board voted on Rizzi’s termination or any other employment matter. The board took a roll call and voted to adjourn. Rizzi was present before closed session but not when the board came back into open session.

Rizzi also gave an overview of the Mental Health Board to a county board committee March 27, the day before Austin’s email.

The Mental Health Board has not met since but has scheduled a special meeting for April 15.

Austin told another county board committee Wednesday that county leaders would assist the mental health board in “identifying new leadership.”

Austin said he wanted to look “top to bottom” on the board’s staffing, and he and deputy county administrator Scott Hartman were looking at how Winnebago County staffs its board.

Board member Pamela Althoff asked if there was an idea of timing.

“Obviously, they must have been thinking ahead,” Althoff said.

Austin said Meschini was getting out a job description to the board and looking for comments and feedback, and he wanted to balance urgency in getting it filled with taking a little time to get the candidate they want.

Althoff said she broached the topic because Meschini’s term is up soon and Meschini isn’t planning to stay on after that.

The County Board appoints the Mental Health Board, but the Mental Health Board appoints the executive director, county officials confirmed. Rizzi was appointed to the position in 2022.

Rizzi’s departure comes as the board grapples with a number of issues, including potential Medicaid cuts to service providers that receive funding from the mental health board and lower-than-projected revenue from a new sales tax that was approved by voters last year to fund the mental health board, replacing a property tax.

It’s unclear, though, what role those issues might have played in Rizzi’s departure, as officials have not addressed why she left the agency, and Rizzi could not be reached for comment. Rizzi has written a regular community column for the Northwest Herald.