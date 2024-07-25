Nash Vegas restaurant in Oswego announces menu, set to open its doors soon

The Oswego Village Board will provide a restaurant owner with $380,000 in economic assistance so he can redevelop the space that formerly housed Oswego Brewing Company at 61 Main St. in downtown Oswego into a Nashville-inspired bar and restaurant. (Eric Schelkopf)

Nashville style chicken wings and buttermilk chicken tenders are just a few of the items that will be on the menu when Nash Vegas Saloon opens in downtown Oswego.

As it gets ready to open its doors, the restaurant is rolling out its menu.

Keeping with the Nashville theme, Nash Vegas’ menu also features the Nash Vegas hot chicken sandwich, which is topped with dill pickles, creamy coleslaw and the restaurant’s signature spicy aioli. Another item is the Nash Vegas Whiskey, comprised of smoked bacon, blackened seasoning, provolone cheese, Nash Vegas glaze, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

Nash Vegas will also offer a full bar, live music and line dancing. National country rock recording artist and songwriter Jimmy Charles is scheduled to be the first act to perform at Nash Vegas. Charles is set to take the stage at 9 p.m. Aug. 3.

Nash Vegas is taking over the space at 61 Main St. that previously housed Oswego Brewing Company.

Oswego Brewing Company closed in September 2023 after first opening its doors in May 2018. In an announcement on its website and Facebook page, owners said the financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was the primary cause leading to the shutdown.

Nash Vegas owner Yonas Lagos owns several restaurants in the area, including Silver Fox Bar & Grill in Yorkville.

At its March 18 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously voted to approve $380,000 in economic assistance for the owner to redevelop the space. They voted to approve $340,000 in low-interest loan funding and $40,000 in grant funding from the village.

The funds will help offset the escalating costs of lending and building materials in the current market, according to village officials.

Lagos asked for economic assistance from the village as part of a $724,000 project to redevelop the space. The loan will feature a 3% interest rate on the outstanding balance with a repayment term of 10 years.

The monthly payment will be approximately $3,283 per month for 120 months.

“The project would not be viable without the economic incentive,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said during the meeting.

Both programs are matched based.

“For the grant program, they have to spend the funds first and then they will be reimbursed for the $40,000,” Leighty said. “So they have to first make the improvements and then we will cut them a check for $40,000.”

He said for the $340,000 low-interest loan, the village has more of a pay-as-you go approach.

“As the work is completed and they receive invoices, we will give them up to 50% of the loan funds, which they will then pay back once they open,” Leighty said.

Leighty said the whole purpose of the grant program is to build up the downtown and reinvest in properties.

After the loan is paid off, Lagos is estimating that Nash Vegas will generate a maximum of $100,000 in annual revenue for the village, Leighty said.