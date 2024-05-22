New restaurant opening at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa

Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar, 411 Great Loop East, Ottawa, will open Memorial Day weekend at Heritage Harbor.

Its Facebook page describes the new restaurant as “a laid back affair inspired by the nature-rich Starved Rock Country and packed with wistful nostalgia.”

The space was formerly Red Dog Grill. For more information and to view the opening weekend menu, find Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar on Facebook.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.