New restaurant opening at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa

Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar unveiled opening weekend menu

By Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media
Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar, 411 Great Loop East, Ottawa, will open its doors Memorial Day weekend at Heritage Harbor.

Its Facebook page describes the new restaurant as “a laid back affair inspired by the nature-rich Starved Rock Country and packed with wistful nostalgia.”

The space was formerly Red Dog Grill. For more information and to view the opening weekend menu, find Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar on Facebook.

