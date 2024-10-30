Eddie V’s to debut steaks, seafood, signature V Lounge in Oak Brook

Eddie V’s, known for prime seafood, hand-carved steaks and theatrical cocktails is rolling out the red carpet in Oak Brook.

The restaurant, opening Sunday, Nov. 17, offers guests a luxurious experience where fine dining meets a glamorous night out in a vibrant atmosphere complete with live music trios, according to a news release.

The Eddie V’s menu showcases seafood flown in daily from around the world, including highly prized selections sourced right off the boats, created with best-in-class ingredients. Dishes are artistically plated and feature an ever-changing array of seasonal seafood served only at its peak. The restaurant’s culinary style is classic American with a touch of modern Asian, with signature items including Chilean Sea Bass Steamed Hong Kong Style, Parmesan Sole and Crab Fried Rice. In addition, Eddie V’s serves critically acclaimed prime steaks, hand carved daily by the in-house butcher.

Eddie V's will open in Oak Brook on Nov. 17, 2024. (DouglasScaetta2021)

The V Lounge offers a sophisticated backdrop for an alluring and energetic night out, with a stage for performances nightly by locally acclaimed musicians. Guests can indulge in the Cocktails With Attitude menu, featuring signature cocktails, hand crafted and poured with a touch of theater. The Smoked Old Fashioned is torched tableside on a wooden plank and the smoke captured in a glass, while the Hope Diamond changes color from deep blue to magenta. In addition, an expansive walk-through wine tower made entirely of glass houses the restaurant’s wine and champagne selection of more than 300 acclaimed labels.

Eddie V's Cocktails With Attitude menu features signature cocktails, hand crafted and poured with a touch of theater. (DouglasScaetta2021)

Eddie V’s in Oak Brook is located at 3001 Butterfield Road. The new restaurant is 9,888 square feet, including five private rooms for events. The dining room is open seven days a week for dinner: Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. The V Lounge opens an hour early each day at 4 p.m. and serves Happy Hour Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Live music trios perform nightly on Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. Complimentary valet services available. Reservations are recommended but not required.

For more information, visit eddiev.com.