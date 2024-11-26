Emerson’s opens at former Triple P BBQ site in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS — The Prescott family on Monday opened Emerson’s, their newest restaurant, in Rock Falls.

The restaurant, which formerly housed Triple P BBQ, is located at 1332 W. Rock Falls Road and specializes in serving Detroit-style pizza, burgers, wings and Nashville hot chicken sandwiches.

Owner Matthew Prescott said he had planned on opening the restaurant sooner but the work inside took longer than expected.

“We owned the property before, and our tenant here closed down,” Prescott said. “I thought we would open in May, and then it turned into a complete remodel. Since then, everything’s been redone, with a new kitchen and we painted the floors. Everything’s new.”

Prescott said the restaurant brought about 20 jobs to the area, and he plans to continue hosting volleyball leagues at the restaurant’s outside sand volleyball courts next year.

“We’re proud of where we are at and the product that we have,” Prescott said. “We’ve never done pizza before, and the food is a little different from some of our other places.”

The Prescott’s Candlelight Group owns several other restaurants, including three Candlelight Inn locations in Rock Falls, Lanark and Clinton, Iowa; Corner Tap and The Industrial restaurants inside his McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls; Barnacopia in Polo; Brink’s and Lucky Lucy’s Bar & Slots in Sterling; and the Palmyra Pub & Eatery in Dixon.

Emerson’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and the kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• The Telegraph/Sterling Gazette is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@saukvalley.com.