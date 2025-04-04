Burlington Central’s Chase Powrozek fires no-hitter: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Burlington Central 6, Hinsdale South 0: At Hinsdale, Chase Powrozek pitched five no-hit innings, striking out 11, as the Rockets improved to 5-0 with the nonconference win.

Daniel Koertgen finished up on the mound for Burlington Central, allowing one hit in two innings. Liam Schultz led the offense, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Thomas Koertgen doubled and walked twice for the Rockets.

McHenry 11, Marian Central 1: At McHenry, Conner McLean was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Warriors (5-1-1) in the nonconference game. Kyle Maness doubled, singled and drove in two runs. McHenry’s 11-hit attack also included triples by Donovan Christman and Kaden Wasniewski, each of whom also had an RBI. Wasniewski allowed one run over five innings in earning the win. Christman pitched two scoreless innings in relief. Marian Central had six hits, including a double by Colin Kowalsky.

St. Viator 7, Crystal Lake South 6: At Crystal Lake, the Gators got doubles from Christian Alther (two RBIs), Nolan Dabrowski and Nick Stowasser in their nonconference loss. Liam Sullivan was 2 for 4 with an RBI for South (4-3).

Marengo 5, North Boone 2: At Johnsburg, Robert Heuser allowed two runs and four hits in six innings of work and struck out four, as the Indians won the nonconference game under the lights at the neutral site. Alex Johnson pitched one scoreless inning in earning the save. Quinn Lechner, Heuser and Drew Litchfield drove in runs for Marengo.

Prairie Ridge 4, Grayslake Central 3: At Crystal Lake, Brennan Coyle drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, as the Wolves won in nonconference action.

Softball

Huntley 11, Mundelein 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders cruised in the nonconference game.

Boys tennis

Johnsburg 4, Marengo 1: At Marengo, the Skyhawks swept singles, receiving straight-set wins from Tyler Batt (No. 1) and Ryan Odell (No. 2). Johnsburg also got doubles victories from Jack Rung/Liam Niederhofer (No. 1) and Carson Teschner/Miles Davis (No. 2). Marengo’s Liam Fricke/Connor Salazar picked up a win at No. 3 doubles.

Lakes 6, Woodstock 1: At Lake Villa, the Blue Streaks’ lone win came from their No. 1 doubles team of Stewart Reuter/Brett Neuhart, who won in straight sets.

Prairie Ridge 5, Wauconda 2: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves swept doubles, as Jacob Kim (No. 1), Rory Senese (No. 2) and Trigg Palmer (No. 3) each won in straight sets. Prairie Ridge got doubles wins from Eli Loeding/Mason Bartmess (No. 3) and DJ Gregory/Andrew Eisch (No. 4).

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake South 2, Zion-Benton 0: At Crystal Lake, Ellie Starnes and Tessa Melhuish scored for the Gators in the nonconference match, and Ari Ali made four saves to earn the clean sheet. Melhuish also had an assist.

Crystal Lake Central 1, Maine South 0: At Crystal Lake, Lizzie Gray scored off an assist from Addison Schaffer, as the Tigers picked up the nonconference win.

Huntley 4, Woodstock North 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders led 3-0 at halftime of the nonconference match thanks to goals by Sophie Bator, Evelyn Stec and Sofia Bruns. Maddie Cummings scored in the second half. Avery Suess, Maddie Rumachik and Stec had assists. Ashlyn Grabs made one save and earned the shutout, as Huntley improved to 5-0-1.