BIBIBOP Asian Grill now open in Oswego, Bloomingdale location to open Aug. 22

BIBIBOP Asian Grill, the leader in healthy, affordable Asian-inspired cuisine, hsa opened at 398 W. Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale. (Photo provided by BIBIBOP)

BIBIBOP Asian Grill, the leader in healthy, affordable Asian-inspired cuisine, is now open in Oswego.

The location is 2830 Walter Payton Memorial Highway, Oswego.

The restaurant’s menu is designed to promote healthy eating through delicious, real and unprocessed food, according to a news release.

Guests can build their own bowls, choosing from a variety of fresh bases, proteins, vegetables and sauces. This personalized approach allows everyone to create meals that cater to their individual dietary needs, whether they’re seeking gluten-free, vegan, or protein-packed options, the release stated. Every BIBIBOP restaurant offers a unique dining experience, blending Korean-inspired roots with a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere that reflects dedication to the well-being of their guests.

BIBIBOP’s Bloomingdale location, which opens Aug. 22, is 398 W. Army Trail Road. Other Chicago area locations include Naperville and Schaumburg, among others.

Guests who visit or order online throughout the opening weekend, Aug. 22-25 and use their BIBIBOP Rewards app will receive a BOGO Bowl Reward added to their account on Aug. 26.

For more information, visit bibibop.com.