Woodstock man flown from crash near Union in serious but stable condition

One person was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, April 1, 2025, near Union. A second driver was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. (Photos provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday provided additional information on a crash near Union Tuesday that required rescuers to work almost an hour to rescue one of the men from his pickup truck.

According to a news release, the driver of the 2021 GMC truck is a 57-year-old Woodstock man. He was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

The other driver involved in the crash, a 69-year-old Huntley man, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital and is in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office, Marengo Fire/Rescue District, and Union Fire Protection District were called about 8 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 176 and North Union Road near Union.

According to the sheriff’s release, the preliminary investigation indicates that the Huntley man was driving a 2024 Lexus LX 600 north on North Union Road and did not stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection, where he crashed with the GMC truck, which was heading west on Route 176.

The force of the crash pushed both vehicles off the road into the field on the northwest corner of the intersection, according to the release, which noted Union Road has clearly posted stop signs, but none on Route 176.

The medical helicopter’s flight crew helped to provide medical care to the Woodstock victims while rescue crews worked for almost an hour to extricate the man from his wrecked pickup truck near Union, Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts spokesman Alex Vucha said.

Both drivers were belted and airbags deployed. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate.