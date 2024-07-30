Leilani Asian Fusion restaurant opening in downtown Aurora

Leilani Asian Fusion, a new restaurant that features Filipino and Pan-Asian flavors and traditions, will officially open on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. The restaurant is located in the historic Hobbs Building at 2 N. River St. in downtown Aurora. (Photo by Ulysses Arriaga )

Leilani Asian Fusion, a new restaurant that features Filipino and Pan-Asian flavors and traditions, will officially open on Friday, Aug. 9.

But the public can get a sneak peek with drinks and small bites at Aurora’s First Friday event from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 2.

The restaurant is located in the historic Hobbs Building at 2 N. River St. in downtown Aurora.

According to a news release, Leilani Asian Fusion is a dining destination for locals and visitors from the surrounding suburbs that features extraordinary cuisine and an underground lounge open for late night entertainment, cocktails and light bites.

Leilani Asian Fusion, a new restaurant that features Filipino and Pan-Asian flavors and traditions, will officially open on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. The restaurant is located in the historic Hobbs Building at 2 N. River St. in downtown Aurora. (Photo by Ulysses Arriaga )

The restaurant is the brainchild of Abigail Tiu-Kemph, general manager and strategic consultant, Executive Chef Garnett Chavez and Chef de Cuisine Clark Francisco from MORA Asian Fusion and Roka Akor.

Together, they bring a wealth of culinary expertise and passion for Asian cuisine, offering a diverse menu that includes inventive takes on sushi, steak, vegetarian dishes, boba (bubble tea), signature cocktails and much more.

Leilani Asian Fusion, a new restaurant that features Filipino and Pan-Asian flavors and traditions, is located in downtown Aurora. (Photo provided by Leilani Asian Fusion )

Tiu-Kemph has partnered with Aurora-based developers Harish Ananthapadmanabhan and Jay Punukollu to bring Leilani to Aurora. The entire team is thrilled to contribute to the city’s growing reputation as a dining and cultural destination in the western suburbs, according to a news release on Leilani Asian Fusion’s website.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Leilani Asian Fusion to this vibrant community,” Tiu-Kemph said in the release. “Leilani is named after my daughter in honor of her late father Jason Morales, an exceptional restaurateur and entrepreneur, engineer and longtime supporter of Aurora’s revitalization. His giving spirit and zest for life lives on within the walls of this beautiful labor of love.”

The space features 1,170 square feet of kitchen space, an 1,100 square foot patio and 3,115 square feet of dining and bar seating on the first floor.

Forbidden City, the restaurant’s 1,200 square foot, 75-seat underground lounge conjures images from Southeast Asian nightclubs, and offers rum-inspired craft cocktails, beer and wine. The venue includes a dining room that seats 125 and seasonal outdoor seating for 50.

“There’s nothing quite like the thrill of seeing our neighborhood thrive and grow,” Leilani partner and investor Harish Ananthapadmanabhan said in the release. “I’m all in when it comes to strategically backing local businesses and smart development projects. It’s like watching a garden bloom – it’s not just about aesthetics – it’s about creating real, tangible value for everyone who calls Aurora home. I truly believe Leilani will be a place for neighbors, businesses and people from surrounding cities to gather and celebrate while enjoying eclectic Asian cuisine. It’s like adding another thread to this beautiful, ever-growing fabric that makes our community so special.”