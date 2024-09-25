Casa Tequilas brings real flavors of Mexico to Elgin

Casa Tequilas has taken over the space most recently occupied by Denny’s at 1120 S. Randall Road in Elgin. (Rick West)

A new Elgin Mexican restaurant hopes to be a grand slam with local diners.

Casa Tequilas has taken over the space most recently occupied by Denny’s at 1120 S. Randall Road.

Owner Luis Pacheco says the concept features authentic Mexican food like his mother made for his family.

“Some places say they’re Mexican, but it’s really Tex-Mex,” he said. “This is real Mexican.”

Luis Pacheco and a partner already have plans to open another Casa Tequilas Mexican restaurant after recently opening in Elgin. (Rick West)

The restaurant, which has been open for about a month, will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

The space that was once the home to Grand Slam breakfasts and Moons Over My Hammy has been transformed into a colorful homage to Pacheco’s home country, with hand-painted murals adorning the walls. The booths from the Denny’s remain, but the dining area is lively with vibrant colors, art, lighting and neon.

An expansive menu features a variety of tacos, burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas and house specialties like a seafood molcajete, Pacheco’s favorite.

A cocktail menu featuring margaritas, micheladas, cocktails and beers will soon be augmented with their full tequila list, which Pacheco said will include more than 20 choices.

Luigi’s Burrito at Casa Tequilas is filled with grilled chicken and steak and topped with shrimp, chorizo, grilled pineapple and cheese dip. (Rick West)

Pacheco is no stranger to the restaurant business. He immigrated to the United States from Mexico when he was 18 and immediately started washing dishes and bussing tables in restaurants. He worked myriad jobs in kitchens for eight years, all the while learning English and what it would take to open his own restaurant.

“It was hard,” Pacheco said of learning the language, the customs and the laws of a new country in a way that allowed him to become a business owner. “But nothing is impossible.”

He and a partner opened his first Mexican restaurant in Indiana a couple of years ago. They added several more locations there before deciding to expand their footprint to the Chicago suburbs.

While all the other restaurants have different names, Pacheco says they plan to build a brand around Casa Tequilas in the suburbs.

They’re so confident in the concept that they’ve already signed a lease in Algonquin to open another location next year.

“It’s been super crazy, so busy,” he said. “I’m so happy because everybody (who has come in) says we have really good food and they’re coming back. It just makes me really excited because I’m new here and nobody knows Casa Tequilas.”

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.