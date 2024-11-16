Italian renaissance continues in downtown Aurora with Giardino Trattoria & Pizzeria

Giardino Trattoria & Pizzeria had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 15 at 12 N. River St., in the historic Hobbs Building in Aurora. (Photo provided by city of Aurora. )

A new Giardino Trattoria & Pizzeria had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 15 at 12 N. River St., in the historic Hobbs Building in Aurora.

It is the second of three Italian restaurants to open within a year in downtown Aurora. Last November, Amore Mio Italian restaurant opened on New York Street a block away from Giardino.

“We are experiencing the clear rebirth of our downtown with redevelopment and new development, including hundreds of residential units and several new restaurants,” said Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. “It’s a renaissance of Aurora. I like to call it the Aurora-sance.”

Giardino’s will offer a family-friendly and garden-inspired atmosphere, reflecting its name, which means “garden” in Italian. Its menu will showcase wood-fired pizzas crafted using traditional methods and fresh ingredients. The restaurant also will feature a wide range of Italian dishes, with a focus on fresh, handmade pasta prepared daily in-house.

The restaurant officially opens Nov. 20 for lunch and dinner.

Giardino will be led by head chefs Ruben de la Cruz and Martin Balderas. De la Cruz previously worked at Hugo’s Frog Bar and La Briola Café, and specializes in seafood and Italian cooking. Balderas, a master of fusion cuisine, emphasizes locally sourced ingredients and sustainable practices, creating innovative Italian dishes that reflect Giardino’s commitment to quality.

“We’re thrilled to bring Italian flavors to Aurora,” said Balderas. “Our team has worked hard to create a space where people can gather over great food and enjoy Italian cuisine.”

A third Italian restaurant, an osteria, is planned for 7 S. Broadway along the Water Street Mall. Work is beginning soon on it. Megan and Chris Curren, co-owners of Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles, will own and operate it.

