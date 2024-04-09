The Courthouse, McHenry’s new tavern, is a piece of history

Joe LeBlanc makes an “Order in the Court” drink on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at The Courthouse tavern in McHenry. The building was the original McHenry County Courthouse when McHenry was still the county seat. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Taking a 184-year-old building and repurposing it into McHenry’s newest tavern was an easy deliberation for the Kopley family.

Nick Kopley is a real estate developer with a history of redeveloping old buildings in Chicago. In 2019, information about the McHenry property – the original McHenry County courthouse at the corner of Pearl Street and Riverside Drive – landed on his desk.

His brother, Demetri Kopley, has a background in bars and restaurants, including one he runs now in La Grange. Although McHenry is out of the area both men usually work, they loved the history of the old McHenry courthouse.

“McHenry was a nice little village, and with the proximity to the Fox River, it was a project we could work on together,” Nick Kopley said.

The result of that project is The Courthouse tavern, which opened in the original courthouse building in March.

“This is not the finished product. We will keep on improving and adding more and more down the road.” — Nick Copley, owner of The Courthouse building in McHenry

Nick Kopley owns the building now, and Demetri Kopley owns the restaurant with his nephew, Kyriakos Kopley. Nick’s wife, Michelle Kopley, was involved in the decor with the help of Carrie Savino Design. Manager Kristen Kwasniewski runs the day-to-day operations.

The decor and the drink menu lean into the courthouse theme. The second floor has a sign pointing to it that reads, The Jury Room, and a back office door is marked as the Judge’s Chamber. Movie posters hang in the hallway leading to the second floor staircase, including those for “12 Angry Men,” “My Cousin Vinnie,” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The Jury Room has a 48-star U.S. flag adorning one wall.

According to a historic marker, now moved to the back patio, “McHenry County’s first commissioners met in this building on August 5, 1840.” Then, the building was on the Court Street side of the public square – now Veterans Memorial Park.

The historic marker at The Courthouse tavern in McHenry, seen here on Thursday, June 2, 2022, just as work renovation work began. The marker sits next to the patio now. (Janelle Walker)

In 1843 – after McHenry and Lake counties split in two – the McHenry County seat was moved to what is now Woodstock, and the county auctioned off the old building in 1844. It was a tavern and a hotel after that, the sign says. Over the years, the family’s been told, it was a tavern, a boarding house and a brewery. For the past several decades, the building was known as the Town Club tavern.

Not long after the Kopleys purchasing the building in fall 2019, COVID-19 hit. Not a lot of work was done, other than tearing down the house it was attached to. The Kopleys really got going on the work in May 2022. The original wood beams and brick walls are about all that remains from the original building. “We mixed the old and the new for a more modern feel, but preserved the character of the original courthouse,” Demetri Kopley said.

“It would have been easier and faster to tear it down,” and start from scratch, Nick Kopley said. But with the courtroom’s delays, they had more time to figure out exactly what they wanted the restaurants and bar to become.

Patrons enjoy drinks and conversation Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the Courthouse Tavern in McHenry. The building was the original McHenry County Courthouse when McHenry was still the county seat. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

In a trial by fire, their first day open to the public was March 15, in the middle of ShamROCKS the Fox, McHenry’s St. Patrick’s Day festival. “We were still painting on the 14th. We were wall-to-wall people, inside and out,” Demetri Kopley said. As the kitchen wasn’t ready, they brought in a food truck and had a tent on the back patio with live music.

Kyriakos Kopley is working on finalizing the tavern’s website and is in charge of the social media. Their McHenry customers have been talking them up on social media and sending new clients in their direction. Online search engines still haven’t quite separated The Courthouse tavern in McHenry from the actual courthouse in Woodstock. “Finishing up the website will make it easier for people to find us,” he said.

They are still working on making their case to the public, tweaking the menu and determining what they will be for the community, Nick Kopley said.

It would have been nice to get open sooner, he said, but “I would not change what this will mean for McHenry in the future. I am more excited about what we will evolve into in the next couple of years. This is not the finished product. We will keep on improving and adding more and more down the road.”