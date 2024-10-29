Chef Rick Bayless opens new restaurant in Joliet

Chef Rick Bayless speaks at the opening of Tortazo restaurant inside Harrah’s Casino Joliet on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The much-anticipated Tortazo by Rick Bayless restaurant is now open at Harrah’s Joliet.

Bayless, a Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur and cookbook author, found inspiration for his “fast­-casual authentic Mexican restaurant” from the “gracious hospitality and colorful culture” in Mexico City, according to a news release from Harrah’s Joliet.

Tortazo also has one location in Chicago and two in New York City, and soon will open a location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

But the Joliet location is Bayless’ first restaurant with Caesars Entertainment, according to the release.

Josh Osborne, Tortazo’s chef, was thrilled to meet Bayless during a VIP event early in October.

“Having Rick Bayless cooking alongside of me right on the line was the highlight of my career,” Osborne said.

Tortazo serves Mexican classics, such as “freshly made guacamole and salsa, quesadillas and tacos,” according to the release, but its featured item is the torta.

In lieu of a ribbon-cutting, chef Rick Bayless cuts a torta for the opening of Tortazo restaurant at Harrah’s Joliet on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

A torta is a Mexican sandwich that uses a telera roll (a soft, white roll similar to a French roll) instead of sliced bread. Tortazo’s offers seven torta varieties on its menu.

Osborne is partial to the Crispy Chicken Milanesa torta, which is topped with cabbage, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese, avocado-tomatillo salsa and cilantro crema.

“I loved the pickled jalapeños,” he said. “And I’m a big fan of the avocado salsa.”

Osborne said Tortazo’s staff make a half-dozen different salsas.

Bryce Jordan, director of marketing at Harrah’s Joliet, especially likes the Cubana torta, made with smoked pork loin, bacon, avocado, jack cheese, chipotle mustard and cilantro crema.

“It’s bursting with flavor with every bite,” Jordan said.

Highlights of the Tortazo menu

“The habanero wings are proprietary to our location only,” Osborne said. “We are only serving them in Joliet, which I think is fantastic.”

According to Tortazo’s menu, eight mango habanero wings, served with cilantro crema, is currently priced at $17.

Osborne said the mango habanero glaze is homemade on-site every day, describing it as “slightly spicy and sweet, and it’s really good.”

Chef Rick Bayless talks with guests at the opening of Tortazo restaurant at Harrah’s Joliet on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Osborne said he is “a big fan” of the barbacoa taco (red chile braised beef, roasted onions, cotija cheese and cilantro plus onion), which he said is “excellent.”

Tortazo also offers aguas frescas, made with “blended fresh fruits in a variety of flavors ranging from fresh lime to Jamaica made with hibiscus or horchata flavored with cinnamon and vanilla,” according to the release.

Osborne said restaurant staff freshly prepares these each day, down to squeezing the limes.

“The menu also features many types of margaritas, including the El Super Clasico Margarita, Spicy Margarita or the Paloma Margarita, all of which can be ordered individually or in a pitcher,” according to the release.

Harrah’s Joliet held a ceremony for the opening of Tortazo restaurant at the casino Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Tortazo is not just another Mexican restaurant, Osborne said. It is rooted in Bayless’ travels to Mexico City and all the “bits and pieces” of inspiration Bayless brought back with him from his experiences.

“The taste is completely different,” Osborne said. “Even what we serve is different … everything comes from chef Rick Bayless and his sous chefs.”

Each component is built into the recipe for specific reasons, and each component is always layered in a specific order. That’s why Osborne said he isn’t adding his culinary touches on the menu.

“Every item brings out the flavor of the new layer and the layer before it,” Osborne said, later adding, “My job is to make sure they go out [to the diners] the same way every time.”

Jordan said Bayless also handpicked “all the little touches” in the restaurant, including the wall mural, for very specific reasons.

So even though diners can order tacos and quesadillas in other Mexican restaurants as well as at Tortazo, they won’t find the Tortazo version in any other Mexican venue, Osborne said.

“That’s why [Tortazo] is able to stand out and be competitive in a diverse area that has a lot of Mexican restaurants in it,” Osborne said.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Tortazo by Rick Bayless

WHEN: 11 a.m. to midnight Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

WHERE: Harrah’s Joliet, 151 N. Joliet St., Joliet, right outside the casino entrance

INFORMATION: Visit caesars.com/harrahs-joliet/restaurants/tortazo.