March 30, 2025
Sauk Valley Voter Guide for the April 1, 2025 election

Learn more about the candidates and races for this election

By Emily K. Coleman
Nathan and Janel Stahr place their votes Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Rock Falls. As is typical for primaries, voting was slow, according to election judges.

FILE – Voters cast their ballots in the primary last month. Early voting has started ahead of the April consolidated election. (Alex T. Paschal)

This spring, Sauk Valley voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Early voting has started with voting to conclude on Election Day, April 1.

Below are all competitive races in Whiteside, Lee, Ogle and Carroll counties with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.

Listen: "Talk Line with Steve Marco previews the April 1 election in the Sauk Valley with Shaw Local" ]

Table of Contents

Municipalities

  • City of Amboy
  • City of Byron
  • City of Dixon
  • City of Fulton
  • City of Lanark
  • City of Oregon
  • City of Polo
  • City of Prophetstown
  • City of Rock Falls
  • City of Sterling
  • Village of Albany
  • Village of Ashton
  • Village of Chadwick
  • Village of Creston
  • Village of Forreston
  • Village of Franklin Grove
  • Village of Lee
  • Village of Lyndon
  • Village of Milledgeville
  • Village of Nelson
  • Village of Paw Paw
  • Village of Shannon

    Townships

  • Ashton Township
  • Byron Township
  • Cherry Grove-Shannon Township
  • Coloma Township
  • Dement Township
  • Dixon Township
  • Freedom Township
  • Genesee Township
  • Hahnaman Township
  • Leaf River Township
  • Lynnville Township
  • Marion Township
  • Mt. Carroll Township
  • Mt. Morris Township
  • Nelson Township
  • Newton Township
  • Oregon-Nashua Township
  • Portland Township
  • Reynolds Township
  • Salem Township
  • Ustick Township
  • Wyoming Township

    Library Districts

  • Earlville Public Library

    School Districts

  • Amboy School District 272
  • Ashton-Franklin Center School District 275
  • Byron School District 226
  • Dixon School District 170
  • Geneseo School District 228
  • Hiawatha School District 426
  • Meridian School District 223
  • Paw Paw School District 271
  • Pearl City School District 200
  • Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District 3
  • River Bend School District 2
  • Rochelle Elementary School District 231
  • Rochelle Township High School District 212
  • Sterling School District 5
  • West Carroll School District 314

    College Districts

  • Black Hawk Community College
  • Highland Community College
  • Rock Valley College
  • Sauk Valley Community College

    Fire Districts

  • Prophetstown Fire Protection District

    Referendums

  • Whiteside County safety sales tax referendum
  • Close Ohio High School
  • Establish Flewellin Memorial Library District
  • New Leaf River Fire Protection District property tax levy
  • Mt. Moris Fire Protection District's $4.5 million referendum

    • MUNICIPALITIES

    City of Amboy

    Alderperson Ward 3, One two-year term

    Jeffrey Parker

    Luke Christoffersen (write-in)

    City of Byron

    Alderperson Ward 4

    Mittzi Fulrath (incumbent)

    Orlando Dowell

    Kelly Neslund

    City of Dixon

    City Council member, Vote for 2

    Dennis H. Considine

    Chris Bishop

    Listen to an interview with Bishop on our podcast or read the transcript.

    Listen to an interview with Considine on our podcast or read the transcript.

    City of Fulton

    Mayor

    Shane Michael Malone

    Keith King (Mayor pro tem)

    City of Lanark

    Mayor

    Mark Macomber (incumbent)

    Jerene Rogan

    Alderperson Ward 3

    James Plock

    Keenan Dickman (write-in)

    City of Oregon

    Council member, Vote for 2

    Kurtis Wilson (incumbent)

    Timothy Krug (incumbent)

    Josiah Flanagan

    City of Polo

    Mayor

    Mark Scholl

    Douglas E. Knapp (incumbent)

    Alderperson Ward 2

    Jeffrey Short

    James Busser (incumbent)

    City of Prophetstown

    Mayor

    Bruce Franks

    John Leoni

    City of Rock Falls

    Alderperson Ward 2, One four-year term

    Brian Snow (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Marshall Doane: Candidate questionnaire

    Listen to our podcast for an interview with Doane or read the transcript.

    Vickey Byrd is running unopposed for a two-year term in Ward 2.

    Alderperson Ward 3

    Steven Dowd (incumbent)

    Mary McNeill

    Austin Zink

    Listen to Dowd on our podcast or read the transcript.

    Listen to Zink on our podcast or read the transcript.

    Alderperson Ward 4

    Violet L. Sobottka: Candidate questionnaire

    City of Sterling

    Alderperson at-Large, Vote for 2

    Ryan Nares

    Allen Przysucha: Candidate questionnaire

    Kaitlyn Ekquist (incumbent)

    Jim Wise (incumbent)

    Our coverage: “Forum brings together Sterling City Council candidates”

    Listen to our podcast: Interviews with Wise, Nares and Przysucha.

    Village of Albany

    Village President

    Jerry Anglese (incumbent)

    John “Jack” Seifert

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Joyce M. Tegeler (incumbent)

    Richard “Floyd” Boston (incumbent)

    Robert Griffis

    Pamela L. Piersol (incumbent)

    Timothy Alan McDonald

    Robert J. Brashaw Jr.

    Village of Ashton

    Village President

    Tim Henert (incumbent)

    John Martinez

    Village of Chadwick

    Village President

    Kimberly Hinrichs (incumbent)

    Matthew Balsiger

    Trustee, 2-Year Term Vote for 3

    Rick Bosacki (incumbent)

    Michael Morgan (incumbent)

    Dannielle Augustine-Heidenreich

    Dana Lunsford

    Rebecca Schultz, Robert J. Wyeth (incumbent) and Teri Schnitzler are running for three open full four-year terms.

    Village of Creston

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Curt Ward (incumbent)

    Justin Hibshman

    Larry Harris (write-in)

    Greg Hopkins is running unopposed for a two-year term.

    Village of Forreston

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Vickye Norris (incumbent)

    Kenneth Toms

    Brittany Busker (incumbent)

    Mark Schweertman

    Mahmoud Zayed

    Jeff Freeze

    Village of Franklin Grove

    Village President

    Eric Grendahl

    John Nicholson

    Village of Lee

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Justin Post

    Mitchell D. Hamm

    Amber Otterstrom

    Garet Galbreath

    Village of Lyndon

    Mayor

    Tim Armstrong

    Tyler Scott (Mayor pro tem)

    Village of Milledgeville

    Village President

    Scott Howard

    Galen Wirth (incumbent)

    Village of Nelson

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Ann M. Devers (incumbent)

    Sherry L. Armoska (incumbent)

    Lu Ann Albus

    Susan Lewandowski (incumbent)

    Village of Paw Paw

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    John Nicholson

    Karl “John” Karlsson

    Donna Chick (incumbent)

    Amanda Moorehead

    Austin Clanin

    Village of Shannon

    Village President

    Dawn Heckman

    Ryan Shaner

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Steven Miller

    Talia Allen

    Julie Harris

    Marcy Misiewicz (incumbent)

    TOWNSHIPS

    Ashton Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Terry Greenfield

    Mark Meurer

    Dan Hillison

    Levi Decker

    Sean Zellers

    Byron Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Mark Rundle (incumbent)

    Jordan D. Thibodeau

    Cherry Grove-Shannon Township

    Clerk

    Nicole Allen

    Kristin Derby

    Coloma Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Ruthie Rogers (incumbent)

    Wayne Eikenberry

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Becky Williamson

    Donna Ackland (incumbent)

    Marlene Detweiler-Flynn

    George Kelly

    Brian Stillman

    Our coverage: “Rock Falls’ Coloma Township government unravels; supervisor, trustee, clerk abruptly resign”

    Dement Township

    Clerk

    Amy Kerns

    Angela K. Ward

    Dixon Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Corey Reuter (incumbent)

    Cameron Magne

    Our coverage: “Dixon’s April election candidates speak on top priorities for upcoming terms”

    Freedom Township

    Clerk

    Amy Johnson

    Zackary Kloster

    Highway Commissioner

    Lonny Nielsen

    Ronald “Joe” Myers (incumbent)

    Genesee Township

    Supervisor

    Kenneth A. Reins (incumbent)

    Richard Koch

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Steve Elgin (incumbent)

    Shari Giffin

    Paul Giffin

    Theresa Koch

    Keith Engelkens

    Katie McCoy

    Hahnaman Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Logan Henrekin

    Harry Guither (incumbent)

    Leaf River Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Tyler Wiltfang

    Anthony Peterson (incumbent)

    Lynnville Township

    Highway Commissioner

    David Mayer

    Anthony Musselman

    Richard Drendel (incumbent)

    Marion Township (Ogle County)

    Highway Commissioner

    Nathan Summers

    Thomas Atchison

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Dana Werckle (incumbent)

    Douglas E. Boyd (incumbent)

    Arthur E. Smith (incumbent)

    William Hagemann

    Robert Behmer (incumbent)

    Mt. Carroll Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Jon Neuschwanger (incumbent)

    Marty Hockman

    Mt. Morris Township

    Supervisor

    Cary Bennett

    John Thompson (incumbent)

    Nelson Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Loren Brad Hirte

    Guy Covell (incumbent)

    Newton Township

    Highway Commissioner

    James V. Burden (incumbent)

    Ryon Richardson

    Oregon-Nashua Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Tim Leary (incumbent)

    Joseph T. Ring

    Portland Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Phillip Watkins (incumbent)

    Randy Rosenow

    Reynolds Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Albert Gittleson (incumbent)

    Adam Mairs

    Salem Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Mint J. Jilderda (incumbent)

    Cody R. Carson

    Ustick Township

    Highway Commissioner

    James Pell

    Randy Smit (incumbent)

    William Greeley

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Andrew Toppert (incumbent)

    Jim Pessman (incumbent)

    Josh Dykstra

    Albert Lewis (incumbent)

    Brent Stoecker

    Gale Toppert (incumbent)

    Wyoming Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Matthew Schoenholz

    Jared Penman

    Kenneth Mersman (incumbent)

    LIBRARY DISTRICTS

    Earlville Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Deborah Larson

    Kathleen Eager (incumbent)

    Mary Bender (incumbent)

    Stephanie Eller

    SCHOOL DISTRICTS

    Amboy School District 272

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Elsa K. Payne (incumbent)

    Mandy (Amanda) Powers (incumbent)

    Nicholas Brokaw (incumbent)

    Andrew Montavon (incumbent)

    Katie Pratt

    Rory R. White

    A two-year term is also up, but no one filed for it.

    Ashton-Franklin Center School District 275

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Aaron D. Baker

    Tiffany Willstead (incumbent)

    Cullen Searing

    Lea Henert (incumbent)

    Byron School District 226

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Christine Lynde (incumbent)

    Beth Shenberger (incumbent)

    Hannah Miller-Hosseini

    Jason D. Mondello

    Dixon School District 170

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Brandon Rogers

    Linda Wegner: Candidate questionnaire

    Jon Wadsworth

    Linda Leblanc-Parks

    Our coverage: “Dixon’s April election candidates speak on top priorities for upcoming terms”

    Listen to an interview with Rogers on our podcast or read the transcript.

    Listen to an interview with Wadsworth on our podcast or read the transcript.

    Listen to an interview with Leblanc-Parks on our podcast or read the transcript.

    Geneseo School District 228

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Tyler J. Robertson (17N Range 3E)

    Casey Disterhoft (17N Range 3E)

    Jackie Mickley (17N Range 3E) (incumbent)

    Kane Causemaker (17N Range 4E) (incumbent)

    Only two can come from 17N Range 3E.

    Hiawatha School District 426

    Board member representing Franklin Township, Vote for 2

    Ralph Ziegler (incumbent)

    Andrew Lyons (incumbent)

    Norma Rutigliano (incumbent)

    No candidates have filed for an unexpired two-year term, and Timothy S. Hall (incumbent) is running unopposed for a full term representing the rest of the district.

    Meridian School District 223

    Board member, 2-year term, Vote for 2

    John W. Smith III (25N Range 11E) (incumbent)

    Tim M. DeVries (25N Range 11E) (incumbent)

    Board member, 4-year term, Vote for 4

    Cassie Jennings (25N Range 11E)

    Roger Morrow (24N Range 11E)

    Jill L. Huber (24N Range 11E) (incumbent)

    Alyssa Behmer (24N Range 11E)

    Matthew Rhodes (41N Range 1E) (incumbent)

    Not more than two candidates can come from 25N Range 11E. Four-year terms will be determined first.

    Paw Paw School District 271

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Daniel Truckenbrod

    Steven B. Richey (incumbent)

    Joshua Sarver (incumbent)

    Jennifer Kern

    Anthony W. Corda Freeland

    Pearl City School District 200

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Chad Bremmer (incumbent)

    Nikki Keltner (incumbent)

    Carlee A. Tessendorf (incumbent)

    Samantha Kempel

    Thomas Brown

    Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District 3

    Board member, Vote for 4

    James Melton (incumbent)

    Mallory DeMay

    Whitney M. Mitchell-DeWitte (incumbent)

    Tya M. Boucher (incumbent)

    Katie Selburg

    An unexpired two-year term is also up this election but no candidate has filed in the race.

    River Bend School District 2

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Jane Orman-Luker (22N Range 3E) (incumbent)

    Kyle A. Folk (22N Range 3E)

    Daniel Portz (incumbent)

    Travis Temple

    Only one new board member may come from the 22N Range 3E area.

    Rochelle Elementary School District 231

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Evan Tracy (Incorporated)

    Ashley Jackson (Incorporated) (incumbent)

    Sara Harley (Incorporated)

    Stephanie White (Unincorporated) (incumbent)

    Stacey Dunphy (Unincorporated)

    Carol Salinas (Unincorporated)

    Only two can come from the incorporated area.

    Rochelle Township High School District 212

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Janet Kacvinsky

    Joel Thompson (incumbent)

    Martin W. Ravnaas Jr. (incumbent)

    Robert Chadwick (incumbent)

    Trisha Vaughn

    Sterling School District 5

    Board member, Vote for 2 from Sterling Township 21N Range 7E

    Tyler Holesinger

    Julie K. Aitken (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Savannah Mussington (incumbent)

    Two more board members will be elected from the remaining part of the district:

    Pamela G. Capes: Candidate questionnaire

    David Miller

    Our coverage: “From mental health to teacher retention, Sterling School Board candidates detail plans in run up to election”

    West Carroll School District 314

    Board member, District 7

    Morgan L. Murray (incumbent)

    Zachary Vandendooren

    Jeff Woodside is running unopposed in District 1, Juliene McCormick is unopposed in District 3 and Fredrick Tipton is unopposed in District 6.

    COLLEGE DISTRICTS

    Black Hawk Community College

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Douglas L. Strand (incumbent)

    Mark Carlson

    Jon A. Looney

    Dougal Nelson

    Highland Community College

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    James G. Endress (incumbent)

    Shawn Boldt (incumbent)

    Gerald H. Podraza

    Colton Havens (write-in)

    Rock Valley College

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Paul Gorski (incumbent)

    Jerry Simmons

    Gloria Cardenas Cudia (incumbent)

    Richard Kennedy (incumbent)

    Jenna Goldsmith

    Sauk Valley Community College

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    David Edelbach

    Tom Demmer (incumbent)

    Danelle Burrs (incumbent)

    Brian Duncan is running unopposed for an unexpired two-year term.

    FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICTS

    Prophetstown Fire Protection District

    Two-Year Term, Vote for 2

    Valorie Armstrong (incumbent)

    Joe Pratt (incumbent)

    Jacob Stanhoff

    Keith Crady is running unopposed for a six-year term.

    REFERENDUMS

    Whiteside County safety sales tax referendum

    From the opinion page: “Sterling councilman: Support public safety sales tax vote April 1″

    “Whiteside County sheriff: Support public safety sales tax when going to the polls April 1″

    Close Ohio High School

    Our coverage: “Ohio residents ask about potential high school closure; question to be on April 1 ballot”

    Establish Flewellin Memorial Library District, expanding boundaries to include all of Shabbona Township and the village of Lee

    New Leaf River Fire Protection District property tax levy

    Mt. Morris Fire Protection District’s $4.5 million referendum for a new fire station

    Emily Coleman

    Emily K. Coleman

    Originally from the northwest suburbs, Emily K. Coleman is Shaw Media's editor for newsletters and engagement. She previously served as the Northwest Herald's editor and spent about seven years as a reporter with Shaw Media, first covering Dixon for Sauk Valley Media and then various communities within McHenry County from 2012 to 2016.