Rock Falls’ Coloma Township government unravels; supervisor, trustee, clerk abruptly resign

Kristine Dobbs (left) is sworn in as supervisor of the Coloma Township Board of Trustees at its special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Payton Felix)

ROCK FALLS — The resignations of Coloma Township’s supervisor, clerk and one of its three trustees were accepted Tuesday night, leaving the remaining two trustees to rebuild the township’s government with a string of appointments that evening.

The two remaining trustees – Donna Ackland and Wayne Eikenberry – met for the special Tuesday night meeting, where they voted to accept the resignation of Township Supervisor Sindy Sotelo and appointed Kristine Dobbs in her place. They also accepted the resignations of Township Trustee Loraen Romo and Township Clerk Neddie Watts and appointed Marlene Detweiler-Flynn as trustee and Becky Williamson as clerk.

Chris Quandt was also appointed as a trustee to bring the board to its required four trustees. The seat has been empty since its holder resigned on Dec. 31, 2024, Dobbs said in an interview with Shaw Local.

None of the resigning board members were present for the meeting.

Once the appointments were made, the new board approved the intent to hire two full- or part-time administrative assistants and gave Dobbs authorization to oversee the hiring process and make employment offers.

This situation that the board found itself in is unique, but “it’s not unheard of,” Jerry Crabtree, executive director at Township Officials of Illinois, said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Township Officials of Illinois, organized in 1907, is a legislative resource center for member townships, including Coloma.

Crabtree said Ackland and Eikenberry, as well as Highway Commissioner Ruthie Rogers and Assessor David Hand, went to the TOI to ask what the process is for filling the vacant positions since they’re all elected offices.

“Because of the sensitivity of this township and the allegations that have been made I advised them to consult with their attorney so that there would be no issues,” Crabtree said.

Initially, Sotelo announced her resignation in a Facebook post Feb. 13, which has since been deleted. In that post she wrote, “the toxic environment perpetuated by a select few has made it impossible to continue this role with integrity.”

The lengthy letter goes on to make claims about “backdoor politics” and a “culture of bullying, manipulation and self-serving behavior,” the post said.

The remaining board members and newly appointed members have all refuted these claims in interviews with Shaw Local.

On the question of legality, Crabtree said it is within the power of the two trustees to appoint a new supervisor, trustees and clerk.

According to Illinois statute, 60 ILCS 1/60-5, if a vacancy due to resignation occurs in any township office, except for assessor, the board fills the seat by appointment. The appointed member will hold that office for the remainder of the unexpired term and have all the same powers and duties as well as penalties that they would if they had been elected.

Crabtree advised the board to first accept the former supervisor‘s resignation and appoint the new supervisor. Then, move on to the clerk and the trustees to follow best practices, Crabtree said.

The meeting Tuesday began with a roll call – Ackland and Eikenberry being the present board members. For the township, two is the minimum number of trustees needed to conduct business, Eikenberry said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Ackland and Eikenberry first voted to approve Sotelo‘s resignation as supervisor and then approved the appointment of Dobbs. Hand swore Dobbs into the position and the three members did roll call again.

Next, they approved Romo‘s resignation as trustee and the appointment of Detweiler-Flynn, who was sworn in by Hand. They did roll call again for the now, four, members and approved the appointment of Quandt as trustee, which was followed by Hand swearing him in and roll call again.

Then, they approved Watts' resignation as clerk and appointed Williamson, who was sworn in by Hand. It was followed by a roll call with all six members.

State law requires that all appointed individuals must be a member of the same political party as the person whose vacancy they’re filling. They also have to be a registered voter and have lived in the township for at least a year, Crabtree said.

In this case, all newly appointed members - except for Quandt - are running for a position on the township board in the April election as independents, according to the certified ballot from the Whiteside County Clerk’s office.

Sotelo was also an independent, according to the Whiteside County April 2021 election results.

The newly appointed supervisor, Dobbs, is running unopposed for the position of supervisor in April, according to the April 2025 ballot.

Detweiler-Flynn and Williamson are on the ballot for the role of trustee along with Ackland, George Kelly and Brian Stillman. Voters will select four candidates to serve in the role, according to the ballot.

Williamson, who was appointed as clerk, will still run for the position of trustee in April. She decided to accept the role of clerk now to help out and fill the vacancy, Williamson said in an interview with Shaw Local.

There is no candidate on the April ballot for the office of township clerk.

Hand is also on the ballot to retain his position as assessor, and incumbent Rogers is running against current trustee Eikenberry for highway commissioner.

None of the board members who resigned - Sotelo, Romo and Watts - are on the April 2025 ballot for any elected office in Whiteside County.

Just before Tuesday’s special meeting concluded, the floor was opened up for public comment, but none was made.

Instead, Dobbs said she looks forward to “making the township fiscally responsible again” and Eikenberry said he appreciates everyone stepping up to fill these vacancies on such short notice.

The township board will meet for its regular meeting at 5 p.m. March 19 at the Township Building, 1200 Prophetstown Road in Rock Falls.