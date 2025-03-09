2025 Election Questionnaire: Linda Wegner, Dixon School Board

Name:

Linda Wegner

What office are you seeking?

Dixon School Board

What is your political party?

Non partisan office

What is your current age?

75

Occupation and employer:

Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

President Dixon School Board

Secretary Dixon School Board

City:

Grand Detour, Dixon

Education:

BS+ Western IL University.

Community Involvement:

Helped launch Safe Passages.

Goodfellows Board for 8 yrs.

St. Peter’s Church Board for 8 yrs.

Emma Hubbs Tennis Club Board for 10 yrs

Marital status/Immediate family:

Greg Wegner DHS ‘71

married 46 yrs.

Children:

Katie DHS ‘98

Joe DHS ‘01

Kimi DHS ‘07

Questions:

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

Teachers, Paraprofessionals, Substitutes Shortages.

Chronic absences.

Financial uncertainties at federal and state levels.

School districts have been having difficulty filling positions, including paraprofessional jobs. Have Dixon Public Schools been able to fill their open positions and if so, how? If there are open positions, how are staffing needs met?

Yes, there is a staff shortage. We are lucky to be in a position to attract qualified candidates. We have increased pay and benefits. When we have paraprofessional or sub shortages, our staff bend over backwards to fill in gaps. Those positions helping students needing 1:1 support are filled first.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

I would follow the state laws in Illinois.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

Students who leave their phone at the door during class time are more engaged in their ability to learn. Research shows anxiety, depression and isolation among teens is exacerbated by excessive cell phone usage.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Any exceptions are defined when the policy is explained to the students.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Any such behavior should be brought to the attention of the school administrator where he/ she can address it with students involved.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

Our reports are provided by our Business Manager and posted to the district website before each board meeting.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

We have a Community Engagement Committee, which holds regular public meetings. We have board subcommittees on curriculum and policy. Board members and the Superintendent can be reached through emails posted on the district website. Public comment is part of each monthly board meeting.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

Our school libraries and classrooms provide only books that are age appropriate for those readers.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

We are working on maintaining optimum class sizes by not seeing a reduction in our teaching force. We are always seeking ways to attract and retain qualified teachers.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

Yes, we are always looking to support teachers and students. We have increased the number of counselors, social workers, teachers, assistant principals in the last few years. We can bring in outside resources for help, which we have done. We make use of resources available through the ROE as well. We listen to our teachers and principals.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am available through the district website, phone calls and public comment at our Board meetings. I can direct a constituent to the correct person and follow up to seek resolution.