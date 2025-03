File photo: Dixon Board of Education President Linda Wegner speaks at the “Mark Dallas Way” naming ceremony Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Dixon School Board President Linda Wegner talked with Shaw Local reporter Payton Felix about the future of Dixon schools ahead of the April 1 election. Read the transcript from our podcast here.

You can download our podcasts on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.